4 Pro Tips To Help You Cook Impressive Lamb
The USDA estimates that Americans eat 57 pounds of beef per person per year. In stark contrast, only one pound of lamb is consumed by each American annually. Lamb, however, is enjoyed worldwide and is integral to many cultural and culinary traditions. Internationally, every part of the lamb from tip to tail is eaten, but in the U.S. most Americans only consume leg of lamb, rack of lamb, and rib chops.
So, what accounts for this antipathy towards such a delicious and tender meat? Price probably has something to do with it, since lamb is more expensive than pork and chicken, and lamb isn't as available in many supermarkets as are other meats. Perhaps, though, the biggest culprit in why Americans don't eat much lamb is its perceived "gamey" taste, which is admittedly stronger than beef, pork, and chicken. But not all cuts of lamb have such a pronounced flavor, and they can be cooked in a number of ways that enhance the meat.
We reached out to Kareem El-Ghayesh, the James-Beard nominated chef at KG BBQ in Austin, Texas, and ambassador for the American Lamb Board, for tips in how to cook truly impressive lamb. El-Ghayesh is a skilled barbecue pit master and infuses his unique take on traditional barbecue with the flavors of his native Egypt and the Middle East. In our interview, El-Ghayesh shared his wisdom and expertise for cooking lamb, including cuts you may not have heard of before now.
If you're worried about lamb being gamey
El-Ghayesh addressed the gaminess issue straight on. "First of all, if you're not used to that flavor and want to experiment with lamb," he said, "it's better for you to start with leaner cuts because the flavor is in the fat." Lamb fat has a complex chemical compound that's derived from the lamb being pasture-fed. Lamb has more of this compound — called branch-chained fatty acids (BCFA) — than other meats, and as the lamb ages, the fat accumulates more of the BCFAs, resulting in its characteristic gamey taste. While Australian and New Zealand lamb is entirely grass-fed, American lamb is finished with grain, which reduces its gaminess.
A popular method for eliminating lamb's strong taste and odor is to soak the lamb in milk before cooking it. But one of the biggest mistakes you need to avoid when preparing lamb is not trimming the excess fat. El-Ghayesh also recommends cooking the trimmed lamb with tangy ingredients, "using lots of garlic ... acidic ingredients from lime juice or even orange sometimes, or vinegars." One of his favorite ingredients to counterbalance lamb's flavor is tangy-sweet pomegranate molasses. "These powerful notes will overshadow the gaminess of the lamb."
Always leave in the bone
One of El-Ghayesh's favorite cuts is leg of lamb, which can be roasted to yield different levels of doneness. "A leg is a cut that you can cook to your desired temperature," he said. If you want sliceable, red, medium-looking meat, then the leg of lamb is the way to go, especially if you're doing a whole roast at Easter dinner. A crucial tip for when you're buying leg of lamb is to always buy it bone-in.
Bone-in leg of lamb "does also take a little bit longer ... but you get a lot of flavor," and as an added benefit, the bone prevents the meat from drying out. As El-Gayesh explained, the bone picks up and radiates heat, so the meat that's closest to the bone will be on the rare and medium-rare side. If you're roasting the leg with the bone on the bottom, then the meat will be more cooked, which means you can offer medium lamb for those who might not like rare lamb.
Explore alternative cuts
If you're new to eating lamb, El-Ghayesh suggests trying ground lamb "because you can incorporate it in your dishes," like a classic ragu alla Bolognese or as empanada filling, or even as he does at his restaurant, served with creamy hummus. He also encourages you to explore alternative cuts, which don't need any additional cleaning or preparation, since most are sold ready to cook. El-Ghayesh recommends, in particular, the neck of the lamb, which he says is very underrated. It's an easy alternative cut to cook since it can be braised the same way as lamb shanks.
"You want to give it a nice sear in an oven or a smoker and then put them –- you're going to want more than one neck to feed a crowd — in a braising pan and cover it tightly until it's shreddable." At El-Ghayesh's KG BBQ, shredded lamb neck is added to his boudin sausage, but you could also substitute shredded lamb for shredded brisket in a barbecue beef sandwich. He also loves to roast lamb neck because it has a flavor similar to beef barbacoa, and it's also delicious when braised in red wine.
Tender isn't always better
Regarding buying and cooking meat in general, El-Ghayesh admits "maybe a more unpopular opinion here, but I think tenderloins are overrated." He used to work in a butcher shop and customers frequently asked for the most tender cuts, which are always the most expensive. "You pay so much for the tender cuts," he told us, "and they have the least flavor." Since most American lamb is grass-fed, it tends to be leaner than beef, and although the tenderloin cuts like butter, it's just not as tasty because it lacks the fat and connective tissue needed for a flavorful cut of meat.
El-Ghayesh's fourth tip for cooking yummy lamb is to avoid tenderloins altogether. For example, braised lamb shanks strikes the balance of succulent meat that isn't overly gamey, as most of the fat and connective tissue are melted away during cooking. If you like Indian cuisine, lamb shoulder is the best cut for a rich and fragrant lamb saag and savory lamb biryani. If you're a fan of smoked meats, you might try a smoked lamb breast. Lamb really is a lot more versatile than you might think, and if you follow El-Ghayesh's tips, you'll be encouraged to cook and enjoy more lamb.