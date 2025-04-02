4 Pro Tips To Help You Cook Impressive Lamb

The USDA estimates that Americans eat 57 pounds of beef per person per year. In stark contrast, only one pound of lamb is consumed by each American annually. Lamb, however, is enjoyed worldwide and is integral to many cultural and culinary traditions. Internationally, every part of the lamb from tip to tail is eaten, but in the U.S. most Americans only consume leg of lamb, rack of lamb, and rib chops.

So, what accounts for this antipathy towards such a delicious and tender meat? Price probably has something to do with it, since lamb is more expensive than pork and chicken, and lamb isn't as available in many supermarkets as are other meats. Perhaps, though, the biggest culprit in why Americans don't eat much lamb is its perceived "gamey" taste, which is admittedly stronger than beef, pork, and chicken. But not all cuts of lamb have such a pronounced flavor, and they can be cooked in a number of ways that enhance the meat.

We reached out to Kareem El-Ghayesh, the James-Beard nominated chef at KG BBQ in Austin, Texas, and ambassador for the American Lamb Board, for tips in how to cook truly impressive lamb. El-Ghayesh is a skilled barbecue pit master and infuses his unique take on traditional barbecue with the flavors of his native Egypt and the Middle East. In our interview, El-Ghayesh shared his wisdom and expertise for cooking lamb, including cuts you may not have heard of before now.