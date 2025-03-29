16 Hop Waters, Ranked Worst To Best

Somewhere in the cross section of seltzer and non-alcoholic beer lives another fizzy, refreshing beverage: hop water. Hop water is essentially a type of carbonated water flavored with hops. What hops do in beer can also be achieved in other beverages. This low-to-no calorie drink is also sometimes flavored with fruit to complement the hops and give variety to the consumer. It sounds simple, but the type of hops used can drastically change the drink, both in terms of the flavor and intensity.

The appeal of hop water is simple. Sometimes beer is too heavy, seltzer is boring, and you don't want anything sweetened or alcoholic. Hop water fits the bill all around. For this ranking, I gathered a range of brands and flavors, capping each brand at three varieties. To assess the hop waters, I used my extensive test kitchen experience to evaluate each variety. The ranking was determined by overall taste as well as the balance between hops and any additional flavors.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.