The Best Frozen Fish Sticks Have A Totally Unique Crispy Crust
Frozen fish sticks are more than a beloved childhood meal. They're an American staple that continues to grow in popularity. In fact, during the pandemic, Gorton's fish stick sales rose by nearly 30% and the company sold almost 58 million more fish sticks than they did in previous years. However, not all frozen fish sticks are worth your time. Luckily, there's one brand that really stands out and it's Pacific Seafood Starfish, with cornmeal-crusted fish sticks being the true star of this brand.
These fish sticks are so scrumptious that our taste tester ranked them the best frozen fish stick brand. Made with a wheat-free breading, the cornmeal coating provides a wonderful textural experience. Along with not being too greasy, the cornmeal coating adds a level of crispness that is both satisfying and not overpowering. And there is a perfect ratio of breading and fish, too. Nothing sucks more than biting into a fish stick that is mainly breading. Plus, the subtle corn flavor from the cornmeal beautifully complements the fish.
Pacific Seafood Starfish cornmeal-crusted fish sticks are also great for anyone with common food allergies or dietary restrictions because they're free of eggs, soy, milk, peanuts, and wheat. They're also made with zero preservatives and artificial ingredients. And since they have no wheat in the breading, they're certified gluten-free, too.
Why these cornmeal crusted fish sticks are so good
Pacific Seafood Starfish prides itself on being a premium seafood brand, with a package declaration stating that the fish is wild caught and sustainably harvested. The products also have an MSC blue label meaning that the fisheries the company uses have been approved by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), an international nonprofit that promotes sustainably caught seafood.
The cornmeal-crusted fish sticks are made with pollock, which is considered the best fish to use for fish sticks. Why? Well, it has a beautifully flaky interior and is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It also has a mild flavor that's not too fishy.
Although the coating means that these fish sticks don't taste quite like traditional ones, the perfectly crisp outer layer and the firm yet flaky interior make them both tasty and well-balanced. Unlike other fish sticks, they feature real chunks of fish instead of a poorly blended fishy mess, which does make the brand more expensive than others. They are definitely worth the money, however. Although they're sold exclusively at Whole Foods, so could be difficult to track down for some.
Once you've got hold of them, you may want to know some ways to elevate store-bought fish sticks. You could try pairing them with different dipping sauces or use them to replicate your favorite fish tacos, or simply add oil before cooking for a simple way to make them taste homemade.