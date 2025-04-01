The Best Frozen Fish Sticks Have A Totally Unique Crispy Crust

Frozen fish sticks are more than a beloved childhood meal. They're an American staple that continues to grow in popularity. In fact, during the pandemic, Gorton's fish stick sales rose by nearly 30% and the company sold almost 58 million more fish sticks than they did in previous years. However, not all frozen fish sticks are worth your time. Luckily, there's one brand that really stands out and it's Pacific Seafood Starfish, with cornmeal-crusted fish sticks being the true star of this brand.

These fish sticks are so scrumptious that our taste tester ranked them the best frozen fish stick brand. Made with a wheat-free breading, the cornmeal coating provides a wonderful textural experience. Along with not being too greasy, the cornmeal coating adds a level of crispness that is both satisfying and not overpowering. And there is a perfect ratio of breading and fish, too. Nothing sucks more than biting into a fish stick that is mainly breading. Plus, the subtle corn flavor from the cornmeal beautifully complements the fish.

Pacific Seafood Starfish cornmeal-crusted fish sticks are also great for anyone with common food allergies or dietary restrictions because they're free of eggs, soy, milk, peanuts, and wheat. They're also made with zero preservatives and artificial ingredients. And since they have no wheat in the breading, they're certified gluten-free, too.