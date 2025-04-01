Coffee Vs Tea: Which Caffeinated Drink Is Less Acidic?

We all know that, unless stated otherwise, coffee and tea are both caffeinated. But which of the two is more acidic? There's a clear method to find out: the pH scale runs from 0 to 14. Lower numbers represent higher acidity, and anything closer to 14 indicates alkalinity. Generally speaking, coffee takes the (lower-scoring and acidic) biscuit, but it depends on what tea you're drinking.

Coffee averages between 4.85 and 5.13 in pH. In contrast, green tea sits between 7 and 10. Herbal teas (like mint, chamomile, or peppermint teas) are also notoriously mild at around 6 or 7. Here's the caveat, though: any citrus-incorporating teas like lemon are more acidic than a standard cup of coffee. Blackberry and rosehip regularly score 2 or 3 on the pH scale, while black tea is more on par, ranking a middle-of-the-road 4.9 to 5.5. Decaf coffee is less acidic, too. There's more nuance to this answer than you might initially expect.

Health-wise, the difference does actually matter. It might be worth learning how to buy coffee that's less acidic – even if morning lattes couldn't be forcibly pried from your hands. Just as there's a fine line between floral and sour-tasting beans, different acidities affect your body differently. Low-pH drinks can aggravate conditions like acid reflux and even erode tooth enamel, causing sensitivity or cavities. It's all food for thought.