Coffee Vs Tea: Which Caffeinated Drink Is Less Acidic?
We all know that, unless stated otherwise, coffee and tea are both caffeinated. But which of the two is more acidic? There's a clear method to find out: the pH scale runs from 0 to 14. Lower numbers represent higher acidity, and anything closer to 14 indicates alkalinity. Generally speaking, coffee takes the (lower-scoring and acidic) biscuit, but it depends on what tea you're drinking.
Coffee averages between 4.85 and 5.13 in pH. In contrast, green tea sits between 7 and 10. Herbal teas (like mint, chamomile, or peppermint teas) are also notoriously mild at around 6 or 7. Here's the caveat, though: any citrus-incorporating teas like lemon are more acidic than a standard cup of coffee. Blackberry and rosehip regularly score 2 or 3 on the pH scale, while black tea is more on par, ranking a middle-of-the-road 4.9 to 5.5. Decaf coffee is less acidic, too. There's more nuance to this answer than you might initially expect.
Health-wise, the difference does actually matter. It might be worth learning how to buy coffee that's less acidic – even if morning lattes couldn't be forcibly pried from your hands. Just as there's a fine line between floral and sour-tasting beans, different acidities affect your body differently. Low-pH drinks can aggravate conditions like acid reflux and even erode tooth enamel, causing sensitivity or cavities. It's all food for thought.
Ways you're unknowingly adjusting acidity
Does that all sound complicated enough already? Clutch your mug tighter. There's a high likelihood that you're unknowingly adjusting acidity levels even further. The acidity of a drink isn't just predetermined by type; it's also impacted by brewing style and added ingredients. How do you enjoy a brew? The good news is that sugar is neutral. But it's safe to say you won't look at that lemon slice the same again.
Interestingly, milk and water hover at a pH of around 7 — watering a drink down can quickly dilute its acidity, especially without excessive previous steeping. On the flip side, longer brewing times and hotter water increase the rate of extraction, potentially boosting pH through concentration. That's why some studies have found cold brew drinks to be less acidic than their heated counterparts. Other popular alkaline-leaning additions include olive oil for coffee, which sits at a pH of 6 or 7. If you're feeling adventurous, it might be worth looking for the best olive oil to add to your morning coffee (hint: cheap rules supreme). The more you know, right?