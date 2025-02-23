Is Decaf Coffee Less Acidic?

Acidity is just one of the many structural components that shapes and balances the gustatory profile of coffee. Yet, while the various acidic compounds found in java are unlikely to render coffee lip-puckeringly sour, some cups will boast more acidity than others. In fact, a notable difference exists particularly between caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee, which is why it's worth reconsidering decaf — that is, good decaf — should you be searching for a low-acid coffee.

Along with a reduction in caffeine consumption, the reality is that drinking decaf coffee might also spare you from exorbitant acidity. Let us explain. On the pH scale, a caffeinated cup of joe holds a value of about 4.7. In contrast, a mugful of decaf has a pH of 5, making it more neutral and, therefore, less acidic. That said, this difference between these two types of coffee isn't due to the beans themselves. Instead, the lack of astringency that's characteristic of decaf coffee is the result of how the beans are processed.

During decaffeination, green coffee beans are essentially soaked and stripped of any caffeine with the help of chemical solvents, liquid carbon dioxide, or unique filtration systems. In the process, acidic compounds are also removed. Given the chemical changes that the beans endure, this can prompt an additional reduction in acids (namely, chlorogenic acids) once decaf beans are roasted, lowering acidity, yet again.

