Is Decaf Coffee Less Acidic?
Acidity is just one of the many structural components that shapes and balances the gustatory profile of coffee. Yet, while the various acidic compounds found in java are unlikely to render coffee lip-puckeringly sour, some cups will boast more acidity than others. In fact, a notable difference exists particularly between caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee, which is why it's worth reconsidering decaf — that is, good decaf — should you be searching for a low-acid coffee.
Along with a reduction in caffeine consumption, the reality is that drinking decaf coffee might also spare you from exorbitant acidity. Let us explain. On the pH scale, a caffeinated cup of joe holds a value of about 4.7. In contrast, a mugful of decaf has a pH of 5, making it more neutral and, therefore, less acidic. That said, this difference between these two types of coffee isn't due to the beans themselves. Instead, the lack of astringency that's characteristic of decaf coffee is the result of how the beans are processed.
During decaffeination, green coffee beans are essentially soaked and stripped of any caffeine with the help of chemical solvents, liquid carbon dioxide, or unique filtration systems. In the process, acidic compounds are also removed. Given the chemical changes that the beans endure, this can prompt an additional reduction in acids (namely, chlorogenic acids) once decaf beans are roasted, lowering acidity, yet again.
Reducing acidity in decaf and beyond
Sticking to decaf coffee is a great starting point if you prefer a smoother and rounder cup of joe. However, should you be particularly sensitive to acidity, there are ways to limit the tummy-turning astringency of decaffeinated coffee — but, also caffeinated options — even further. The trick is rethinking which beans to buy and which brewing techniques to use.
When purchasing coffee, recall that certain beans have a naturally higher level of acidity, which tends to correlate with terroir. This is why it's important to consider the coffee's origin as beans grown in areas located at low-lying elevations (think: Sumatra) will often have a less tangy twang than those from high altitude areas (like Ethiopia). Likewise, handling must be taken into consideration as dry-processing methods typically reduce astringency in comparison to wet-processing. Even roasting makes a difference as lengthier dark roasting decreases the beans' acidity as well.
With low-acid coffee beans in tow, remember that ground size can also impact acidity, especially when paired with the correct brewing method. That said, since cooler temperatures will extract fewer tart-tasting acids, cold brewing beans that are neither too fine, nor coarse, is best. Just be sure to use the right H2O as chemically "soft" water might yield a more sour cup of java. Should acidity be too pronounced post-brew, coffee can be diluted with creamer or neutralized with baking soda. Enjoying a less acidic cup of coffee (decaf or otherwise) has never been simpler!