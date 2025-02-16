How To Buy Coffee That's Less Acidic

Roast date, origin, packaging, grind ... the list of things to keep in mind when purchasing coffee is seemingly endless. For the novice coffee buyer, it can be quite intimidating. As with all things here at Tasting Table, we recommend taste testing before purchase because, when it comes to coffee, acidity plays a significant role in your brew's flavor. Most coffees contain acids, and while some blends have a higher amount than others, it all depends on where they're grown and how they're brewed. Fixing overly acidic coffee can be difficult, so how does one find coffee that's less acidic from the start? Use a dark roast.

Advertisement

We spoke to Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier behind Oh, How Civilized, to get her expert opinion on how to find coffee that's less acidic. According to Choe, it's as simple as choosing the right roast. "Darker roasts will be less acidic than lighter roasts," she explains while noting that "you can reduce acidity by buying shade-grown coffee and coffee grown in origins known for less acidity (and at lower elevations)." While acidity can vary within one region, some safe bets for low-acidity coffee include Brazil, Sumatra, and low-altitude areas in Central America, such as Nicaragua. Since too much acidity in your coffee can make your cheeks pucker, your coffee sour, or even give you heartburn and a stomachache, it's best to try to avoid the more acidic roasts altogether.

Advertisement