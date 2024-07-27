This Is The Best Olive Oil To Add To Your Morning Coffee
While plenty of coffee drinkers have tried adding ghee or butter to their morning mugs of java, a few others are sneaking spoonfuls of olive oil into coffee drinks. The inclusion not only packs additional health benefits into a cup of joe but builds a smoother mouthfeel that can perk up lazy afternoons. Even Starbucks started stirring extra virgin olive oil into coffee in 2023, claiming these drinks were silkier than a basic pour. We spoke to ex-barista and coffee expert Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert for the best way to add olive oil to our coffee without turning our beverages into what could be mistaken for dipping sauce for bread.
"I'd use cheap olive oil to add to coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds instructs. "We're not really adding it for the flavor of the oil, we're adding it so the fat in the olive oil can reduce the bitter flavors of the coffee making it taste sweeter." Though olive oil can soften some of the bitter notes of coffee while punching up savory-tasting notes, feel free to leave your most expensive extra virgin olive oils in the cabinet, unless you want to experiment with drinking your favorite brand.
A rich cup of smooth satisfaction
Though dumping a spoonful of olive oil into a cup sounds easy enough, use a mixer for the most velvety drinks. Start by adding a splash and gradually increase the amount of olive oil you include in your favorite coffee recipes. You want a creamy texture to build in your coffee, and the oil should be smoothly blended. When shopping for olive oil to pour into your coffee, look for delicate, buttery cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils that can complement coffee grinds, since heavier olive oils may easily overpower your coffee and are better left to salads.
The presence of olive oil in your drink can yield a creamier coffee-drinking experience without needing to add any milk products, but if you want to keep driving down the road of creamy decadence, splash almond milk or coconut cream into your brew, or include a pinch of salt, cinnamon, agave syrup, or honey to flavor your coffee without reaching for the sugar jar. Taste different combinations of olive oils and coffee blends and manipulate the ratios of ingredients to find the cup that is right for you. Though the taste may require some adjustment, you'll be starting your morning off with a warm cup of healthy fats and antioxidants that can help you seize the rest of your day.