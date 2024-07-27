This Is The Best Olive Oil To Add To Your Morning Coffee

While plenty of coffee drinkers have tried adding ghee or butter to their morning mugs of java, a few others are sneaking spoonfuls of olive oil into coffee drinks. The inclusion not only packs additional health benefits into a cup of joe but builds a smoother mouthfeel that can perk up lazy afternoons. Even Starbucks started stirring extra virgin olive oil into coffee in 2023, claiming these drinks were silkier than a basic pour. We spoke to ex-barista and coffee expert Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert for the best way to add olive oil to our coffee without turning our beverages into what could be mistaken for dipping sauce for bread.

"I'd use cheap olive oil to add to coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds instructs. "We're not really adding it for the flavor of the oil, we're adding it so the fat in the olive oil can reduce the bitter flavors of the coffee making it taste sweeter." Though olive oil can soften some of the bitter notes of coffee while punching up savory-tasting notes, feel free to leave your most expensive extra virgin olive oils in the cabinet, unless you want to experiment with drinking your favorite brand.