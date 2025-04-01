The Fragrant Syrup You Need To Zhuzh Up Coffee At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zhuzh-ing up your coffee at home isn't much different than zhuzh-ing up anything else in your life — requiring something just the slightest bit different than what you might be used to. For that, look no further than a fragrant syrup in the flavor of cardamom. Paired with sugar, cardamom is one of the two ingredients you can use to give your coffee a Lebanese twist — and one of the many ingredients used in Turkish coffee. But, used in the form of a sweetened syrup, that twist is broken down into one. Beginning with the addition of one to two tablespoons, adjusted to taste, cardamom syrup brings all of your coffee drinks a zhuzh of warmth and citrus.

A bottle of 1883 cardamom syrup can be purchased on Amazon for as little as $18.95. But you can also make it yourself at home. Following Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka's instructions for a no-heat, no-fuss simple syrup at home, you can infuse the mixture of 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water with a tablespoon of cardamom using a store-bought extract or dried, crushed seeds. Shaken together, your syrup will be ready to use within an hour — just be sure to strain it if you're opting for cardamom seeds. You could also go the usual simple syrup route and boil sugar and water with your cardamom. The hardest part will be waiting for it to cool before you can enjoy it in your coffee.