How To Repurpose Leftover Lasagna Noodles Into A Crunchy Snack

It's a rare occasion that you use up all your lasagna noodles when making your famous homemade lasagna. There always seem to be a couple of sheets left over that either take up permanent residence in the back of your pantry or are thrown away. But, you can take those leftover sheets from a wasteful stack to a tasteful snack.

Enter, lasagna chips. These crunchy delights are amazing as a snack to fill that gap in the tummy while the family waits for dinner to finish. Or, add them to your list of snacks when entertaining and serve them with a variety of delicious dips.

They're so easy to make. Simply cook your pasta strips as per the packet instructions, drain them well, and separate the sheets carefully on a plate. Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess water. Cut the sheets into bite-size pieces, either cross-wise or into simple blocks. Mix up some olive oil with minced garlic, Parmesan, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs, and toss your lasagna bites in the mixture. Arrange as many of the chips as you can without overlapping into the bottom of your air fryer and cook for 10 minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, turning them once, until they have a golden-brown color and a crunch.