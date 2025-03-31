When To Brine Vs Cure Fish, And What Difference It Will Make In Your Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking methods for seafood are as diverse as the countless types of fish in the ocean. And while grilling, pan-frying, and poaching are classic ways to cook fish to flavorful perfection, brining and curing fish are ancient methods that continue to render delicious results. Tasting Table has consulted Ed Cotton, chef and partner at Jack & Charlie's and Leonetta in New York City, for his expertise on when to brine versus cure fish.

To begin, Chef Cotton goes over factors that distinguish each method. "Texture and juiciness are key differences in cured fish and brined fish. Cured fish is more of a method of preservation that will give you a long shelf life on the item, [whereas] brined fish will tend to add more flavor and moisture to the fish."

Cured fish provides a flakey chew and a firmer texture as well as a more intense salty, savory flavor that you can enjoy for days or even weeks. Brining is a preparation method that helps ensure the juiciest, most tender texture and optimal flavor during the next phase of cooking. Read on to learn about the best time, type of seafood, and tips for each method.