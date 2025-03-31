When To Brine Vs Cure Fish, And What Difference It Will Make In Your Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cooking methods for seafood are as diverse as the countless types of fish in the ocean. And while grilling, pan-frying, and poaching are classic ways to cook fish to flavorful perfection, brining and curing fish are ancient methods that continue to render delicious results. Tasting Table has consulted Ed Cotton, chef and partner at Jack & Charlie's and Leonetta in New York City, for his expertise on when to brine versus cure fish.
To begin, Chef Cotton goes over factors that distinguish each method. "Texture and juiciness are key differences in cured fish and brined fish. Cured fish is more of a method of preservation that will give you a long shelf life on the item, [whereas] brined fish will tend to add more flavor and moisture to the fish."
Cured fish provides a flakey chew and a firmer texture as well as a more intense salty, savory flavor that you can enjoy for days or even weeks. Brining is a preparation method that helps ensure the juiciest, most tender texture and optimal flavor during the next phase of cooking. Read on to learn about the best time, type of seafood, and tips for each method.
When to cure fish
Curing creates a unique flavor and texture while also killing any bacteria to aid in preservation. Theoretically, you can cure any kind of fish, but certain types of fish are better suited to curing than others. Chef Cotton told Tasting Table, "Use fish that are fattier for curing. You will always find trout, salmon, cod, [and] mackerel. I have personally cured snapper and bass as well, but they aren't as common as the ones listed above." A high fat content provides plenty of flavor that curing enhances. Fat also contributes moisture, preventing the fish from drying out during the curing process.
Curing can be divided into wet and dry methods, and the wet methods encompass brining. So, dry curing is the focus here. According to Cotton, "Curing is a great preparation step for smoking, as it helps lock in natural juices. There is a longer wait time when curing fish, but the end result can be pure gold." Our recipe for homemade cured salmon takes at least 24 hours in the fridge, and depending on how hard you want the cure, it can take multiple days. You can then go on to make one of our many satisfying smoked salmon recipes. Curing store bought fish is also a safe bet for raw preparations like sushi or sashimi.
When brining is best
Curing fish may take days, but brining fish is a quick method that can take as little as 10 minutes. Brining is a preparation method that precedes a dry cooking method, with the purpose of enhancing moisture and flavor. It's especially helpful for lean fish and shellfish, including haddock, grouper, halibut, bass, shrimp, lobster, and scallops. A brining solution is a great way to enhance the flavor of your freshly caught fish or the freshest catch of the day from your local fish counter.
While brining is much faster than curing, many recipes like this cornmeal-crusted catfish require you to brine the filets for three-and-a-half hours in the fridge. Plus, you can infuse your brining solution with all kinds of herbs, aromatics, and spices to introduce even more flavors to the fish or shellfish you intend to cook later. Brining will ensure that lean fish stays juicy when you're using a dry cooking method like grilling, smoking, roasting, and pan-frying. A brine would help keep swordfish nice and juicy over the grill in this grilled swordfish recipe, for example. You can also soak mahi mahi in brine before preparing these heavily seasoned grilled mahi mahi fish tacos. Of course, we also make a convincing argument for why you should always brine tuna.
Be careful with ratios when curing fish
Curing is an age-old tradition that isn't hard to execute as long as you have a day or two to spare. While it's a passive method that sits in the fridge for the most part, chef Cotton still considers curing an exact science. He cautions you to "know your ratios, [because] you never want to oversalt a piece of fish. Find your salt-to-meat ratio." Oversalting results in a rubbery, dry texture and a saltiness that overwhelms the flavor of the fish. The general consensus for salt-to-meat ratios is 2.5% to 3% salt by weight. Dry cures also include sugar. You can add equal proportions of sugar and salt like we do in this hot smoked salmon recipe, or use a 2-to-1 ratio of salt to sugar or vice versa.
"Be careful on thinner areas on the fish because it will over-cure. You will need to use less salt in the area that you want to cure." You might also need to reduce the curing time on smaller or thinner pieces of fish. Small 2- or 3-ounce filets, for example, might only need a quick cure of 40 minutes before cooking.
Since you've packed the fish in salt and sugar, you should also rinse the meat thoroughly once they're finished curing. Then, you can pat it dry to prepare it for the next cooking method. Drying rinsed fish helps oil and seasonings adhere and creates a delectable crust on the grill, pan, or smoker.
For better brining, the details matter
When you need a quick prep method to ensure a juicy and tender filet of lean fish, brining is the perfect option. We asked Chef Cotton for any additional tips for brining fish. He said, "For brining fish, keep it simple: always use a cold brine and avoid warmth to maintain freshness." In fact, the only two ingredients you need to brine fish are water and kosher salt.
Salt enhances flavor and tenderizes fish, but Cotton also encourages "get[ting] creative with flavors for instant results." This is where warming the brining solution comes in handy, as heating seasoning ingredients like aromatics or whole spices will bloom their flavors. Still, once you've infused the brine, you'll need to cool and refrigerate it before adding the fish. You'll also let the fish sit in the brine inside the refrigerator.
Similar to curing, brining also requires a certain attention to detail. To that effect, Cotton told us to "respect the process, be exact, and have calculated thoughts. Use a scale and grams are preferred." An all-purpose brine for fish should be a 6% proportion of salt to liquid. In other words, for every 2 quarts of water, you'll add 5 tablespoons of salt. This digital kitchen scale is the most accurate way to ensure proper salt levels, which in turn guarantees the correct concentration. Plus, it also helps you decipher how much seasoning to add if you're making a more elaborate brine.