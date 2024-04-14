Curing Store-Bought Salmon Is The Safest Bet For Raw Preparations

Salmon in all forms is delicious; whether grilled, roasted, or air-fried, we can't get enough of it. Yet, there's something especially delectable about salmon in its natural state. It tastes deliciously fresh when it's raw, rolled up in seaweed and rice, and dipped into soy sauce. While you may want to recreate the same raw salmon dishes at home, it's best to cure the salmon beforehand.

It's one thing to consume raw salmon in a restaurant, but quite different to bring home a salmon filet from the grocery store and slap it right onto a sandwich. It isn't always safe to eat raw salmon – and before you call up the sushi restaurant and claim that they tried to harm you, know that the fish most likely underwent a specific flash-freezing process to limit the risk of foodborne illnesses. While you may not have access to that same fish, curing it is the next best method.

The process is straightforward, but it makes a huge difference between you getting salmonella and eating an incredible piece of salmon. While recipe developer Christina Musgraves uses sashimi-grade salmon to make her homemade cured salmon recipe, you can opt for the regular wild salmon at the grocery store. Curing salmon — which involves rubbing it down in a generous mixture of salt, sugar, and black pepper — helps to kill off any harmful bacteria or parasites within the fish. After salting it, the fish goes through a lengthy refrigeration process, making it ready to eat once removed.