The Soaking Tip To Enhance The Flavor Of Your Freshly Caught Fish

There are few things more delicious to any seafood lover than freshly caught fish. Seafood fresh from the water has an earthy, cucumber-like aroma that carries through the cooking process, adding complexity to the fish's flavor. But that's not to say fresh fish doesn't benefit from some enhancements. In fact, there's a very simple way to boost the flavor and texture: saltwater.

Brining your fish (e.g., soaking it in saltwater) before cooking helps keep it fresh longer, adds a subtle layer of seasoning, and helps it retain moisture during the cooking process. This means fish that's been soaked in saltwater is more likely to turn out flakey, succulent, and more flavorful than fish that hasn't. Brining is particularly beneficial for salmon, as the soaking process helps prevent white, filmy albumin from forming after it's cooked.

While brining is beneficial for almost every type of fish, keep in mind that some filets may hold up to soaking better than others. Dense, meaty fish like salmon, tuna, or halibut can soak for longer than more delicate cod or mahi mahi. That doesn't mean softer fish can't be brined, just that you should drain and rinse it sooner.