How To Reheat Leftover Falafel For Maximum Crispiness
A good falafel should be many things: warm, flavorful, and perfectly crisp on the outside. That last element is perhaps the most vital –– the fluffy chickpea mixture inside a falafel needs to be contrasted with a crunchy exterior coating for the best experience. It's a pretty easy feat to manage when serving these snacks fresh, but it can be a different story when it comes to reheating leftovers.
The best way to save your day-old falafels from turning into balls of mush is to heat them up in the oven. It might seem annoying to turn the oven on just for a few falafels, but it is really worth it to achieve maximum crispiness. Simply preheat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the falafels on a lined baking sheet while you wait. Put the sheet inside the oven once it's ready and heat for about five to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
If you're working with larger pieces, like these vegan falafel burgers, keep the tray in a little longer. You can heat falafel up from frozen the same way, but make sure to give them an extra five minutes or so until they're slightly browned.
What to avoid when reheating falafels
If you're worried about the falafels drying out in the oven, try covering the tray with aluminum foil during the first few minutes of baking. A spritz of olive oil can also help. If you really don't want to heat up the oven or if you're working with a smaller batch, an air fryer also works great if you have one. A temperature of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit should keep them from drying out. If you're using this method, leaving them in for about five minutes will do the trick. Make sure to shake the basket halfway through so they don't burn.
You can also pan-fry falafel over medium heat with a little olive oil –– just make sure to keep an eye on it and not to overdo it with the oil. The main method to avoid is using the microwave since it can ruin the texture of the falafel and lead to a soggy coating. If you must use the microwave, turn it on in short bursts and try placing a mug of water inside to stop the falafel from drying out.
If they need a little extra zhuzh, you can also try incorporating the falafel into a flavor-loaded dish, like a falafel pita sandwich or this baked falafel salad with lemon-tahini dressing. If all else fails, there's always store-bought falafel mixes –- we won't tell.