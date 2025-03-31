How To Reheat Leftover Falafel For Maximum Crispiness

A good falafel should be many things: warm, flavorful, and perfectly crisp on the outside. That last element is perhaps the most vital –– the fluffy chickpea mixture inside a falafel needs to be contrasted with a crunchy exterior coating for the best experience. It's a pretty easy feat to manage when serving these snacks fresh, but it can be a different story when it comes to reheating leftovers.

The best way to save your day-old falafels from turning into balls of mush is to heat them up in the oven. It might seem annoying to turn the oven on just for a few falafels, but it is really worth it to achieve maximum crispiness. Simply preheat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the falafels on a lined baking sheet while you wait. Put the sheet inside the oven once it's ready and heat for about five to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.

If you're working with larger pieces, like these vegan falafel burgers, keep the tray in a little longer. You can heat falafel up from frozen the same way, but make sure to give them an extra five minutes or so until they're slightly browned.