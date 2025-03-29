Alton Brown Makes The Creamiest Vegan Chocolate Pie Using A Protein-Packed Secret Weapon

While Alton Brown's moo-less chocolate pie recipe calls for unsalted butter in the crust, there is an easy and simple way to extend the moo-less-ness of this pie's filling. In fact, there are many simple ways. Instead of the very much moo-full, dairy-based butter that Alton Brown uses in his "moo-less" recipe, you could reach for something as simple as coconut oil. Substituted at a 1:1 ratio, coconut oil is unique to any other dairy-free butter alternative because it melts and hardens at similar temperatures. Just know your crust will be much more crispy than flaky, which shouldn't be an issue if you're going for the graham cracker (or in Brown's case, wafer) style crust.

While the chocolate wafers are another wonderful alternative for the crust base used in Brown's recipe, it's not the only one you can lean on – especially considering the fact that some store-bought varieties contain dairy. If you have a legitimate allergy to dairy or are choosing to eat dairy-free, you might want to consider using Oreo cookies instead. These treats are "moo-less" all on their own, and all you'll have to do is scrape out the icing from the middle (or lick it, depending on the way you like to eat your Oreos), then either blend them up with your dairy-free butter alternative or leave them whole, just like you a normal graham cracker crust, for a chocolate pie that's moo-less inside and out.