If you look hard enough, you can find vegan chocolate bars at the store. You'll often have to read through a few ingredient lists to do so. Or, instead, you could just look for the popular brand behind the best vegan chocolate bar, Hu, and call it a day. In our ranking of vegan chocolate bars, our taste tester found that Hu's Salty Dark Chocolate bar was the absolute best — delivering a balance of smooth, dark chocolate flavor and saltiness. In fact, Hu's entire line of chocolate bars is vegan, with flavors from almond butter and puffed quinoa dark chocolate to hazelnut butter and crunchy mint.

With more elaborate options like hazelnut coffee and cashew butter and raspberry, as well as simple picks like plain dark chocolate and vanilla crunch, Hu offers a vegan chocolate square that'll curb any late night sweet tooth — literally. Each bar breaks apart into eight bite-sized squares to give you a combination of deep dark chocolate flavor and smooth texture all in one bite. No milk or butter necessary. But, that's really just the beginning of this popular vegan chocolate bar brand.

As it turns out, what really makes Hu the best of the best is not just the quality of its bars and the wide selection of vegan-friendly flavors that they provide — it's also where the chocolate comes from and the people who make it.