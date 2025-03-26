12 Tips For Making Restaurant-Quality Crispy Rice At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have mastered the perfect seafood paella and perhaps, your jollof has dinner party guests begging for your recipe. Word to the wise: the secret ingredient is love — and also sun-dried paprika peppers. But your repertoire of rice dishes will only ever be completed once you have morphed a starchy bowl into golden-hued, crisped perfection.

Say hello to crispy rice, the inventive way of adding crunch to a beloved everyday staple. Not one to discriminate, this dish also works well with leftover rice. The basics are straightforward enough: press down freshly steamed or leftover rice into a pan along with melted butter or oil to form a solid, crispy crust. Modern iterations of this classic recipe also involve baking a pan of rice in the oven or popping it in the air-fryer.

But if you are looking to turn this dish into the star of the show, rather than just an amusing side dish, you'll want to borrow a few tricks from expert chefs. To get you started on your journey of making restaurant-quality crispy rice, we went looking for answers. Stanley Coelho, sous chef at Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud and chef Neeraj Rawoot, director of culinary at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, were only too happy to oblige. From your choice of rice to creative seasoning ideas, there are endless hidden tricks to add your own personality and flair to a classic dish.