12 Tips For Making Restaurant-Quality Crispy Rice At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may have mastered the perfect seafood paella and perhaps, your jollof has dinner party guests begging for your recipe. Word to the wise: the secret ingredient is love — and also sun-dried paprika peppers. But your repertoire of rice dishes will only ever be completed once you have morphed a starchy bowl into golden-hued, crisped perfection.
Say hello to crispy rice, the inventive way of adding crunch to a beloved everyday staple. Not one to discriminate, this dish also works well with leftover rice. The basics are straightforward enough: press down freshly steamed or leftover rice into a pan along with melted butter or oil to form a solid, crispy crust. Modern iterations of this classic recipe also involve baking a pan of rice in the oven or popping it in the air-fryer.
But if you are looking to turn this dish into the star of the show, rather than just an amusing side dish, you'll want to borrow a few tricks from expert chefs. To get you started on your journey of making restaurant-quality crispy rice, we went looking for answers. Stanley Coelho, sous chef at Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud and chef Neeraj Rawoot, director of culinary at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, were only too happy to oblige. From your choice of rice to creative seasoning ideas, there are endless hidden tricks to add your own personality and flair to a classic dish.
Choose short-grain rice for a crispy crust
The first step towards creating your masterpiece is making your choice of rice — a process that sounds easy enough until you swing by the grocery store and realize the sheer volume of options available. Do you need short-grain rice or its skinny long-grain cousin? Should you compromise with medium-grain rice or opt for brown rice for a healthy upgrade?
Fortunately, chef Stanley Coelho is at hand to take the guesswork out of your decision. Short-grain and medium-grain rice, such as sushi rice, Calrose, or Arborio, wins his vote for negating any cracks or breaks in the crust. "Short and medium-grain rice have a higher starch content, making them stickier. This helps in forming a solid, crispy crust when cooked," he explains.
A firm staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, short-grain rice is famous for its sticky, glutinous texture that makes individual grains of rice clump together — a helpful quality for forming a firm crust for crispy rice. In Coelho's experience, long-grain rice, such as basmati or jasmine rice, tends to be drier and fluffier, which makes it harder to bind together for crisping and forming an even crust.
Pre-soaking can transform the firmness of your crust
You may already know that rinsing rice is crucial for getting rid of any dangerous metals coating the grains, and you won't want to hit snooze on pre-soaking, either. Once you have measured your rice, it helps to soak it for half an hour before cooking for a firmer texture.
According to chef Stanley Coelho, pre-soaking rice allows for even water absorption and ensures that the grains cook uniformly to reduce the risk of overcooking. "This leads to a firmer texture by preventing the outer layers from becoming mushy, while the inside remains undercooked," he says.
The process of pre-soaking is simple enough: measure out the amount of rice as per the amount of diners and soak it in a bowl of water at room temperature. Since the rice grains tend to absorb some hydration at this stage, you will want to be mindful of the amount of water being used while cooking to ensure that the grains are firm, but never undercooked and crunchy. "The ideal ratio of water to rice to opt for when cooking is 1:1, but you can use slightly less water than usual to ensure firmer rice," Coelho says.
Use leftover rice for better crispiness
If you have been avoiding eye contact with that bowl of leftover rice in the refrigerator, crispy rice is here to offer up a second lease of life. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, fresher may not always be better when in pursuit of the perfect crispy crust. "The intent behind your choice of rice for this dish is that the texture should be fluffy and non-sticky after steaming or boiling," chef Neeraj Rawoot elaborates.
Leftover rice scores big on this count as it tends to be drier. "The lack of moisture makes for better crisping and since it has firmed up in the refrigerator, it tends to be easier to handle," adds chef Stanley Coelho. However, it pays to bear in mind that not all leftover rice is created equal. "If refrigerated for too long without proper storage, it can become too hard or dry, making it difficult for the rice to crisp evenly," he cautions.
Rawoot agrees, and advises against using cold rice straight from the refrigerator. If you are looking to restore the freshness of leftover rice in a time crunch, the easiest method is to pop it in the microwave. It helps to sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of water per cup of rice before sending it to the microwave for 3-4 minutes. "The moisture from the water will retain the freshness of the rice," affirms chef Neeraj Rawoot.
Skillets are better than baking for beginners
All ready with a firm stable rice that wants to be transformed into a crispy crust? You'll find a number of routes to your intended destination. Skillets and pans are a popular choice for flattening the rice into a seamless layer, so it can crisp up before your eyes. But baking is also a handy alternative for browning the crust in the oven with minimal intervention. So, which option should you choose?
For first-timers and beginners to this recipe, Stanley Coelho recommends opting for a non-stick pan or a cast-iron skillet instead of baking. "You can visually control the crisping process in a skillet, adjusting heat as needed," he says. Baking can often be less predictable for nailing the right texture and color, but it can be helpful for preparing larger batches at a time.
Coelho believes that you can also use a non-stick pan as it prevents rice from sticking together, while still offering up a good crust. "However, you will want to avoid stainless steel pans without proper seasoning as the rice will be more likely to stick and burn," he cautions.
Use a cast-iron skillet for an evenly brown crust
The moment of truth for any crispy rice dish lies in the reveal: that moment when you flip over the rice to reveal a crispy, gilded crust. And expert chefs believe that the key to success lies in your choice of pan.
As a rule of thumb, a cast iron skillet makes for your top candidate as it can hold heat well and ensure even browning. The logic is easy to follow; "Heavy bottom pans are ideal for this dish as the rice requires more surface area and slow cooking to get that golden color and crispiness. Thin pans, on the other hand, will lead to burnt rice," chef Neeraj Rawoot explains. Cast iron skillets may weigh down your hand when doing transfers, but you can count on the heightened density to work in your favor. The heavier base means that it can achieve and retain higher temperatures longer than other forms of metal cookware.
While cast iron pans can offer an easier route to restaurant-quality crispy rice, it is essential to season the skillet before use to avoid having rice stick to the bottom. After washing and drying the pan, you'll start by applying a thin layer of cooking oil and then wipe it down with a clean cloth or a kitchen towel. Once done, the skillet will be shipped off to the oven for 10 minutes to create a protective seal over the surface that will prevent it from getting rusted.
Mix unsalted butter and oil for better flavor
With butters, oils, and ghee competing for your attention, it can seem temptingly easy to substitute one for the other — but chef Stanley Coelho cautions against considering all forms of fat as equal. In his rulebook, a mix of unsalted butter and a neutral oil — such as grapeseed, canola, or avocado oil — offers up better flavor and even crisping. He elaborates, "Salted butter can burn faster due to the presence of milk solids. Unsalted butter, on the other hand, offers a rich flavor profile, but needs to be mixed with oil to prevent burning."
If you'd like to mix oils, Coelho recommends pairing complementary flavors together — mild oils such as avocado and sunflower oil strike a worthy match with more flavorful options, such as olive and sesame oil. Looking to level up? Oils with high smoke points and bold flavors, such as sesame and peanut oil, will impart a nutty flavor to the dish. Rice bran oil with its nutty undertones also makes for an ideal choice for high-heat cooking. "These oils combine high heat tolerance with distinct flavors to elevate your cooking," he advises.
Prevent burning by using the right amount of oil
The next stop on your journey towards crispy perfection is wielding your choice of oil wisely. Too little oil, and your crust could end up charred brown instead of the crispy glaze you are aiming for. Overplay your hand, and the rice crust could be cloaked in a thick coating of oil that refuses to budge.
The secret to using the right amount of oil is ensuring that you have enough to toast the grains without feeling like you are swallowing a spoonful of fat with every bite. Chef Stanley Coelho seconds the notion and adds, "The amount of oil you use should be just enough to lightly coat the bottom of the pan to ensure that the end result is crispy rice, and not deep-fried. As a rule of thumb, it helps to start with about 1-2 tablespoons of oil per cup of rice and to add more only if needed."
Looking for visual confirmation that you are working with the sufficient amount of oil? Chef Neeraj Rawoot can help. "When you spread the rice over the fat on the pan, the latter should not be visible," he advises. If the rice is soaked with fat, it might be time for a do-over. As tempting as it may seem to rinse the rice to start again from ground zero, you will want to be diligent about adding any excess moisture. Instead, it helps to blot away excess fat with the help of an absorbent kitchen towel.
Opt for unexpected seasoning ideas
The ubiquity of crispy rice is such that it finds a home in several cuisines around the world. In Iran, the caramelized crust is scraped from the bottom of the pot and served to guests along with their meal. In Spain, the crust that accumulates at the bottom is considered a prized souvenir after making paella. Indonesians, meanwhile, prefer to morph their crusts into deep-fried crackers as a delicious snack.
Regardless of which side of the globe you are borrowing inspiration from, you'll find endless ways to get inventive with your choice of seasoning. Not quite sure where to start? Chef Stanley Coelho has some easy ideas that will get the creative juices flowing. "You can opt for smoked paprika, chipotle powder, or even five-spice powder for an aromatic touch," he says. Za'atar or sumac will add some Middle Eastern flair to your dish, while truffle salt or finely grated Parmesan cheese can be called upon for a boost of umami.
If you are looking to flex your culinary muscles, Coelho also recommends opting for furikake or Japanese seaweed seasoning. Translating to 'sprinkle over' in English, this Japanese seasoning usually accompanies rice and is known to pack in a mighty umami punch. Heads up: if you have any left over after whipping up the perfect batch of crispy rice, you might want to sprinkle some over your French fries for a salty crunch.
Go the extra mile for an evenly browned crust
After perfecting your choice of rice, oil and seasoning, the ultimate success of a plate of crispy rice lies in a uniformly browned crust. To ensure that an even wash of color across the bottom of the crust, it helps to pay some extra attention while the rice is on the skillet.
"While the dish is cooking, you can choose to press the rice down firmly with a spatula to create an even layer," chef Stanley Coelho says. If you don't have a chef-style weighted press at hand, you can even choose to use another pan to apply gentle pressure for an extra burst of crispiness at the bottom.
But what if you had a failsafe ace up your sleeve to ensure an evenly browned crust? Chef Neeraj Rawoot's bag of tricks includes calling upon sugar to boost the caramelization of the crust. In the presence of heat, sugar starts caramelizing which is known as the Maillard Reaction. Depending upon the heat applied, the rice will lightly change color to golden brown for the perfect crust. "By adding sugar during the steaming of rice, you will be able to impart a natural sweet flavor to the rice. Later, it will help with caramelization when roasting the rice on the skillet," chef Neeraj Rawoot says.
Elevate other dishes with crispy rice
You may have served the perfect plate of sizzling crispy rice — but the wonders don't cease there. Once you have mastered the art of serving up restaurant-quality crispy rice, you'll discover a wide world of dishes where it can serve as the perfect accompaniment.
To begin your journey of experimentation, chef Stanley Coelho recommends sprinkling crispy rice over Asian stir-fries for added crunch. You can also choose to toss chunks of crispy rice into leafy salads or grain bowls. Looking to push the envelope? "Top crispy rice squares with spicy tuna, salmon tartare, or avocado for sushi-inspired bites," he says.
Your plate of crispy rice can also serve as a worthy base for fried or poached eggs — that is when you are not using it in wraps as a textural filling element. Crispy rice can also add a crunchy contrast to creamy soups and broths. "However, you will want to avoid using crispy rice in soups that are already rich in starch, such as a potato and leek soup," chef Neeraj Rawoot intones.
Get creative with plating crispy rice
Ready to wow your dinner guests with your prowess of transforming a humble bowl of rice into crispy golden goodness? Not before you try your hand at some restaurant-style plating ideas — borrowed from expert chefs whose lives revolve around crafting visually appetizing masterpieces.
For those looking to switch things up, it helps to swap the traditional skillet for a round-bottomed wok that will effortlessly create a restaurant-worthy dome. Looking to add some Persian flair to your dish? Simply slice the crust into triangular, pizza-style pieces and serve on a paisley platter to get the compliments rolling in.
If you are feeling creative, you can eschew conventional platters altogether and serve yours on a taco holder. Instead of allowing the crust to completely harden while cooking, wait until it gets a little stiff but still remains pliable. Slice the crust in a circular shape with a cookie cutter at this stage and press gently into a taco holder. "Fill up with tuna poke or slaw, pair with grilled vegetables, and a miso glaze for added depth," advises chef Stanley Coelho.
Reheat wisely when making crispy rice in advance
Perhaps you are hosting the must-visit dinner party of the season or maybe you just want to treat the fam to an elegant, sit-down style meal in the middle of the work week to dial the everyday stresses away. Either way, you will find that crispy rice can be a nice touch for elevating a conventional serving of rice and it can be made ahead of time — but you will want to remain vigilant with reheating.
If you choose to make crispy rice in advance to dial down last-minute chores, chef Neeraj Rawoot recommends leaving it in the skillet until the time of serving. "Heat the pan for 6-8 mins to get the rice heated to the desired texture," he says. Once your loved ones are gathered around the table, you can then revel in the moment instead of making frantic back-and-forth trips to the kitchen counter.
If you are looking to work even more strategically in advance, crispy rice can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. When needed, it can be reheated in a skillet over medium heat with a splash of oil to restore crispiness. "Alternatively, you can also reheat in an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. However, you will want to resist the urge to pop it in the microwave as it can make the rice soggy," he advises as he signs off.