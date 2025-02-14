The Japanese Seasoning You Should Be Using On Your Fries

French fries are one of the most universally beloved foods. Whether you make them homemade or you order them from your favorite fast-food joint, the salty finger food is unlikely to lose its international fanbase anytime soon. Across the world, fries are prepared in several different ways, from battered to crinkle cut. Different types of fries call for different seasonings too. Ketchup, garlic, and cheese sauce are among the most popular seasonings, especially in the USA, but these tried-and-true classics can get old. If you're looking for something new and exciting to add to your next plate of fries, give furikake a try.

This popular Japanese seasoning is traditionally used to season rice and onigiri. It translates to "sprinkle over" in English, and just a small amount of it adds extra nutritional value and flavor to a dish. It's made of a protein — most typically dried fish, but sometimes egg, beef, or pork — sesame seeds, sugar, dried seaweed flakes, and soy sauce, and if you can't imagine its flavor, it's an absolute umami bomb with a satisfying salty crunch. Adding furikake to fries might not be the most traditional way to utilize the seasoning, but it is a fantastic way to add complex flavor to homemade fries and restaurant-made fries alike. A sprinkle or two will bring a total savory burst and a splash of color to your crispy, golden potatoes, and we're pretty positive that it will soon be your new favorite fry seasoning.

