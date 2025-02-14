The Japanese Seasoning You Should Be Using On Your Fries
French fries are one of the most universally beloved foods. Whether you make them homemade or you order them from your favorite fast-food joint, the salty finger food is unlikely to lose its international fanbase anytime soon. Across the world, fries are prepared in several different ways, from battered to crinkle cut. Different types of fries call for different seasonings too. Ketchup, garlic, and cheese sauce are among the most popular seasonings, especially in the USA, but these tried-and-true classics can get old. If you're looking for something new and exciting to add to your next plate of fries, give furikake a try.
This popular Japanese seasoning is traditionally used to season rice and onigiri. It translates to "sprinkle over" in English, and just a small amount of it adds extra nutritional value and flavor to a dish. It's made of a protein — most typically dried fish, but sometimes egg, beef, or pork — sesame seeds, sugar, dried seaweed flakes, and soy sauce, and if you can't imagine its flavor, it's an absolute umami bomb with a satisfying salty crunch. Adding furikake to fries might not be the most traditional way to utilize the seasoning, but it is a fantastic way to add complex flavor to homemade fries and restaurant-made fries alike. A sprinkle or two will bring a total savory burst and a splash of color to your crispy, golden potatoes, and we're pretty positive that it will soon be your new favorite fry seasoning.
The best method for adding furikake to fries
You can absolutely make your own furikake seasoning if you're hoping to customize it to fit your flavor preferences. However, furikake isn't very hard to find. It's likely available in the international section of your local grocery store, but if not, it's also available online. Amazon offers a variety of furikake brands, including an option from Fusion Select. Once you snag a container of it, you'll be free to use it however you'd like, but we suggest trying it on a batch of french fries first.
Unless you're committed to making french fries from scratch, frozen french fries are a great choice since their texture is pretty consistent every time you make them. Plus, the process of preparing them is much quicker than the process of peeling, slicing, and prepping potatoes for homemade ones. Trust us on this one: Sometimes, it really does pay to buy frozen french fries instead of making them fresh. Once you've finished cooking, baking, or frying them, add them to your dish of choice and sprinkle furikake seasoning over the top, being sure to do so while they're still hot.
If you're a fan of dipping your fries, mayonnaise is a good savory choice that will complement the salty seasoning. However, we especially like spicy mayonnaise with our furikake fries, since it adds a bit of a kick. To make spicy mayo, simply add sriracha and a bit of lemon juice to your mayo. Serve it on the side or drizzle it over the top, and prepare for a total flavor explosion.