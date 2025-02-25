How To Give Your Crispy Rice The Perfect Browned Crust It Deserves

If you hear crispy rice and equate it with undercooked grains or the burnt bits at the bottom of the pot, you've been missing out on an iconic dish. A staple in nearly every global region, crispy rice refers to cooked rice that's been toasted with a bit of fat to form a browned crust. While famous recipes like Persian tahdig make crispy rice from scratch, other forms of crispy rice are the repurposed leftovers of fresh counterparts. Consequently, crispy rice is the perfect way to reuse any type of rice you have leftover from a previous meal. And browning rice is simple, requiring only a non-stick pan and a fat of your choice.

Leftover rice right out of the fridge is actually advantageous to the crisping process as refrigeration dries it out, making it easier to absorb the fat you'll pan fry it with. If your rice is clumpy or sticky, break up the clumps with a fork. Once you've ensured the rice grains are separate, heat oil or butter in a pan over medium-high heat. Then you can spread the leftover rice over the hot oil coated pan, using a spatula to flatten the rice into a single, even layer. Leave the rice to crisp for around 5 to 10 minutes without stirring it at all. Then, you can either break the rice up to serve in a textured mound, or use a plate to flip the entire crispy layer over in one fell swoop.