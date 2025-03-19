The Rare Recall Threatening Lean Cuisine And Stouffer's Frozen Meals

Another day, another food recall in what feels like a never-ending cycle. Just days after the announcement of the Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese recall at Whole Foods Market, Nestlé USA just announced a voluntary recall through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of several Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals sold at big-box retailers across the country for a possible "wood-like material" contamination. Although dangerous, a recall due to foreign material contamination is relatively rare, with undeclared allergens, listeria, and salmonella taking the trophies for the most common recalls in 2024, according to analysis by the consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG Education Fund. The presence of foreign material was only responsible for 4.1% of recalls last year.

The four Nestlé products affected were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and sold between September 2024 and March 2025. This includes the Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna, though only certain batches were impacted. You can check for specific batch numbers on the FDA website. Thankfully, our highest-ranked Lean Cuisine meal, Orange Chicken, didn't make the list. Nestlé is working with the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure that the affected products are properly discarded.