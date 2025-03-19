The Rare Recall Threatening Lean Cuisine And Stouffer's Frozen Meals
Another day, another food recall in what feels like a never-ending cycle. Just days after the announcement of the Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese recall at Whole Foods Market, Nestlé USA just announced a voluntary recall through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of several Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals sold at big-box retailers across the country for a possible "wood-like material" contamination. Although dangerous, a recall due to foreign material contamination is relatively rare, with undeclared allergens, listeria, and salmonella taking the trophies for the most common recalls in 2024, according to analysis by the consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG Education Fund. The presence of foreign material was only responsible for 4.1% of recalls last year.
The four Nestlé products affected were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and sold between September 2024 and March 2025. This includes the Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna, though only certain batches were impacted. You can check for specific batch numbers on the FDA website. Thankfully, our highest-ranked Lean Cuisine meal, Orange Chicken, didn't make the list. Nestlé is working with the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure that the affected products are properly discarded.
Customers report finding foreign material in Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals
The latest Nestlé recall comes after customers made contact with the brand to report the presence of foreign material in the products, including an instance where there was a "potential choking incident," according to the recall notice, though no hospitalizations have been confirmed. Nestlé and the FDA stated that "this is an isolated issue," and that the organizations have "taken action to address it." Though, this isn't the first time Nestlé products have been recalled for foreign materials.
In the 2020 to 2021 time period, Nestlé recalled its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken due to the possible presence of plastic. If customers find a matching batch code in their freezer, they are advised not to prepare or consume it. Nestlé also advises returning the product or products to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund or replacement, if possible. No other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's frozen meals are affected at this time, so the Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo (our favorite frozen Stouffer's dinner) should be safe.