The Lean Cuisine Meal That Should Be Your First Choice In The Freezer Aisle

Staples like french fries and pizza are usually safe bets for those looking to stock their freezer with convenient and fast-cooking meals. But other meals can be a gamble, especially with so many companies having their hats in the frozen meal ring. Some frozen meals have a taste as good as their homemade counterparts, but others should be left in the freezer aisle.

We tried and ranked 16 kinds of Lean Cuisine meals and named Orange Chicken as the top choice. Right away we were impressed by the generous amount of chicken and veggies in the dish and things only got better once it was heated up. When it was nice and hot, the veggies tasted fresh, the chicken was generously coated in orange sauce, and the rice helped bring the whole dish together.

Admittedly, the Lean Cuisine orange chicken isn't as crispy as its dine-in counterparts, but that didn't stop it from being delicious. The overall meal was full of flavor, balanced, and cohesive, which is why it took our top spot. The sauce — which lists orange peel, orange oil, and orange juice concentrate among its ingredients — added flavor without overpowering the other elements of the dish and no one ingredient lorded over the others. It's a meal we could keep stocked in our freezer.

