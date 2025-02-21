The Lean Cuisine Meal That Should Be Your First Choice In The Freezer Aisle
Staples like french fries and pizza are usually safe bets for those looking to stock their freezer with convenient and fast-cooking meals. But other meals can be a gamble, especially with so many companies having their hats in the frozen meal ring. Some frozen meals have a taste as good as their homemade counterparts, but others should be left in the freezer aisle.
We tried and ranked 16 kinds of Lean Cuisine meals and named Orange Chicken as the top choice. Right away we were impressed by the generous amount of chicken and veggies in the dish and things only got better once it was heated up. When it was nice and hot, the veggies tasted fresh, the chicken was generously coated in orange sauce, and the rice helped bring the whole dish together.
Admittedly, the Lean Cuisine orange chicken isn't as crispy as its dine-in counterparts, but that didn't stop it from being delicious. The overall meal was full of flavor, balanced, and cohesive, which is why it took our top spot. The sauce — which lists orange peel, orange oil, and orange juice concentrate among its ingredients — added flavor without overpowering the other elements of the dish and no one ingredient lorded over the others. It's a meal we could keep stocked in our freezer.
Orange chicken is a winner
Heating and eating a frozen meal can be as risky as a spin at the roulette table with some of the meals bearing little or no resemblance to the name printed on the front of the box. But, as we found out from Lean's Cuisine's orange chicken, frozen meals don't have to be soggy, unevenly cooked, and disappointing. They can actually be flavorful and very enjoyable and orange chicken is one frozen dish that can companies do very well.
Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has been a cult favorite for more than 20 years and remains a favorite — some might say it's even reached cult-like status — among frequent customers. We ranked it as the top choice among TJ's Asian-inspired meals and everything about it works well. The sauce that comes with the meal is one of the best parts of the dish and the chicken comes out tender and crispy.
Orange chicken can be a classic go-to at a Chinese restaurant. But for those looking for a quick and delicious freezer meal, orange chicken — specifically Lean Cuisine — is one meal that doesn't disappoint and should always be added to your cart.