The Major Grocery Chain Recalling Frozen Mac And Cheese Bites

If you shop at Whole Foods, you should know that a popular frozen product has just been recalled. According to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some of the chain's store brand 365 by Whole Foods Market's Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese products may contain undeclared egg and meat ingredients. C.H. Guenther & Son LLC, the manufacturer of Whole Foods' mac and cheese bites, released an allergy alert on March 14, 2025. The company announcement stated that the mac and cheese bite product is being recalled from Whole Foods shelves because "it may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients," which could pose major risks to those who have food allergies and cause potential issues for vegans and vegetarians.

The recall specifies the 365 by Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese frozen products purchased between February 6 and March 11, 2025, with the UPC code 99482499709 and a best-by date of November 29, 2025. According to the FDA, a customer called to complain about the mac and cheese bites product containing meat, prompting the swift recall. An inspection of the ingredients listed on this frozen product displays the lack of both eggs and meat. Consequently, persons allergic to either eggs or meat who might consume these undeclared ingredients are at risk for a potentially deadly reaction.

To date, no adverse reactions, illnesses, injuries, or deaths have been reported as a result of consuming this product, meaning this isn't yet the most dangerous type of FDA food recall class. The issue has been dealt with in a timely manner, which will hopefully prevent any health consequences. Furthermore, C.H. Guenther & Son LLC reported that preventative measures have been taken to ensure that no future incidents of undeclared egg and meat occur. If you have purchased frozen mac and cheese bites affected by the recall, dispose of the product and return to the Whole Foods location that you purchased it with a receipt for a full refund.