12 Best Insulated Wine Totes, According To Customer Reviews

Those who want to be able to safely transport several bottles of wine — and ensure they're still cool when they arrive at their destination — might want to take a look at this tote from Opux. It can hold up to six bottles of wine and features a divider to keep them from clanging together. The divider is also removable, which can increase the versatility of this pick if you ever want to use it to keep anything other than wine cool. The tote uses three levels of insulation and has a zippered top to ensure the bottles of wine that you're transporting remain chilled and ready to enjoy. A few other notable features of this model include the zippered front pocket for accessories and other essentials, the internal elastic strap to hold a corkscrew, and the removable and adjustable shoulder strap. This bag is also available in eight attractive colors and patterns.

If you ask customers what they think about this tote bag, you'll hear a lot of positive responses. One thing that several people praise is its size. They like that they can easily carry several bottles of wine without worrying about them breaking or getting too warm. Other reviews praise the bag's style. They like the attractive fabric and find it to be a fashionable accessory. However, a few expressed some concerns about the bag's quality, noting that the seams aren't as sturdy as they would like.

Purchase the Opux 6-Bottle Insulated Wine Tote at Amazon for $27.99.