The Sparkling Water You Shouldn't Ignore At Trader Joe's

We all know how important it is to drink water every day. While many people meet their daily hydration goals, others remain severely dehydrated. To meet their water needs, some consumers are starting to gravitate toward sparkling water. It's a fun way to meet your daily water intake goals. Plus, it's carbonated and comes in an array of unique, fruity flavors that are reminiscent of some of the best soda flavors. Carbonated waters like sparkling water, club soda, and seltzer are equally as hydrating as regular water, except they're more delicious and tempting to drink. And the more people favor this beverage over water, the more its market grows. According to a recent Grand View Research report, the global sparkling water market was worth roughly $29 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue growing. This explains why companies like Trader Joe's are entering the market. Although the brand can't compete with iconic drink companies like Waterloo and Maison Perrier, Trader Joe's has a surprisingly great line of sparkling water, and its raspberry lime flavor is the definite stand out of the collection.

Ranked the best sparkling water at Trader Joe's, the raspberry lime drink is sure to impress your taste buds. It has a potent but not overwhelming taste that is beautifully balanced, with each flavor having a moment to shine individually and together. When you first take a sip, you'll notice the bright, zesty flavor of the lime and the simple yet full-bodied fruitiness of the raspberry. Together, these flavors work in complete unison to create a playful, satisfying sip. Although the flavors aren't the most unique, something about this combination reminded Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt of childhood.