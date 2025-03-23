The Sparkling Water You Shouldn't Ignore At Trader Joe's
We all know how important it is to drink water every day. While many people meet their daily hydration goals, others remain severely dehydrated. To meet their water needs, some consumers are starting to gravitate toward sparkling water. It's a fun way to meet your daily water intake goals. Plus, it's carbonated and comes in an array of unique, fruity flavors that are reminiscent of some of the best soda flavors. Carbonated waters like sparkling water, club soda, and seltzer are equally as hydrating as regular water, except they're more delicious and tempting to drink. And the more people favor this beverage over water, the more its market grows. According to a recent Grand View Research report, the global sparkling water market was worth roughly $29 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue growing. This explains why companies like Trader Joe's are entering the market. Although the brand can't compete with iconic drink companies like Waterloo and Maison Perrier, Trader Joe's has a surprisingly great line of sparkling water, and its raspberry lime flavor is the definite stand out of the collection.
Ranked the best sparkling water at Trader Joe's, the raspberry lime drink is sure to impress your taste buds. It has a potent but not overwhelming taste that is beautifully balanced, with each flavor having a moment to shine individually and together. When you first take a sip, you'll notice the bright, zesty flavor of the lime and the simple yet full-bodied fruitiness of the raspberry. Together, these flavors work in complete unison to create a playful, satisfying sip. Although the flavors aren't the most unique, something about this combination reminded Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt of childhood.
Why is raspberry lime the best Trader Joe's sparkling water?
Not only is Trader Joe's raspberry lime sparkling water insanely delicious, but it's extremely affordable as well. Priced at only 99 cents, the drink can be purchased as many times as you like without breaking the bank. Each bottle is 33.8 fluid ounces, which is about three serving sizes and equal to one liter. Considering there are no calories, fat, sugar, sodium, or cholesterol in this sparkling water, you can easily finish multiple bottles a day without worrying about nutrition.
Whether you enjoy it chilled, at room temperature, or poured over ice, this sparkling water only relies on two ingredients: carbonated water and natural flavors. It's one of the best alternatives to soda. Plus, it makes for a perfect non-alcoholic treat at a party and pairs beautifully with lunch or dinner. The fruity undertones work exceptionally well with salads, since light, refreshing sparkling drinks don't overpower the dish's delicate flavors. You can even try pairing it with sweet, fruity desserts, so the raspberry and lime can complement the fruit in your special treat.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can use the sparkling water as a base for a unique ice cream float or soda creation. Or you can take Trader Joe's advice and use it as a mixer with the store's fruit juices or sassy spirits from its collection of alcoholic beverages. It can also be used to upgrade your vodka at home or create fun summer cocktails. The sparkling water's delectable flavor allows it to be used in a multitude of ways. With how simple yet powerful the flavor profile is, this drink can easily be enjoyed by everyone. It's the perfect way to creatively stay hydrated.