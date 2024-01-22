13 Ways To Upgrade Vodka At Home

While vodka ranks as one of the most popular spirits, its neutral taste and aroma cause some to consider it a boring choice compared to more complex liquors like whiskey or tequila. Yet vodka's clean, crisp flavor and natural simplicity make it the ideal blank canvas for creative mixology and endless possibilities.

Although it may seem a straightforward spirit, there's still much you may not know about the flavor of vodka. All it takes is a taste test between some of the best vodka brands to notice subtle differences in their taste, quality, and source ingredients.

From basic techniques that can improve your vodka experience to DIY-flavored vodkas full of fruity and herby flavors, vodka can quickly become an elevated staple for the home bar. Even if you only have a cheap bottle of vodka, there are many ways to get the most out of it — and enjoy it too. This article guides you through how to upgrade your vodka and gain a newfound appreciation for the classic spirit.