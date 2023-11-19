Serve Creamy Vodka Cocktails To Offset Spicy Meals

Don't let the fear of lingering heat hold you back from trying delicious, spicy food. Sometimes the heat from spices can be overwhelming in a meal, and hinder your enjoyment. To combat the lingering heat from your meals try serving a creamy, vodka-based cocktail alongside your dish. Both of these ingredients have special properties that work to cool down your mouth if you eat something too hot. Alcohol has been shown to have the ability to dissolve a chili pepper extract known as capsaicin and other spice sources as well, especially if you chill your vodka first. Because vodka counteracts the source of the heat, it's a better option than just water to cool your mouth.

One of the most well-known cures for spice overload is a cold glass of milk. Like alcohol, milk breaks down capsaicin. Milk contains the protein casein which works to dissolve the heat and bring you some relief. But this only works with dairy made from real cow's milk; an oat milk or almond milk alternative won't work here. The combination of vodka and cream can be a powerful tool to help you dull intense spices. Plus there are a variety of drink recipes featuring these ingredients to choose from, so you can find the perfect beverage to go with your meal.