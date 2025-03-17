The Canadian Nespresso Pod We Wish We Had In The US
They say the grass is always greener, but in Canada, it's also decaffeinated. Nespresso fans have taken to platforms like Reddit to bemoan the fact decaf Sweet Vanilla isn't available in the U.S. Vertuo's limited decaffeinated flavors have long been a point of contention. But the real kicker? The glitzy array of shiny pods available just across the border. "Our Canadian neighbors are living their best life," One Reddit user commented wistfully on a thread. For American Nespresso lovers, that sought-after subtleness of the Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato sparked particular envy. Described as biscuity with cereal notes, it has no added sugar with minimal acidity and bitterness — a mild heaven in a cup.
We're all familiar with the caffeinated classic as it's one of the best Nespresso pods for those who prefer sweeter coffee drinks. But for those stuck with decaf (as a lifestyle choice or health necessity), it's disappointing to miss out. There's a slight ray of hope, though. Rumor has it that decaf Sweet Vanilla pods could launch in the U.S. soon. Keep your eyes peeled.
Is there an alternative solution?
Short of shipping Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato from Canada, there's not much you can do. Frustratingly, the list of alternatives is short. In Tasting Table's review of every Nespresso decaf coffee pod, there were just six to evaluate — hardly endless options to placate a Sweet Vanilla craving. Don't go sampling all the Nespresso pods with the lowest caffeine content, though. Instead, head straight for the mildest pod on the current decaf rotation: Melozio.
Nespresso described Melozio as "smooth and balanced." The acidity is low, and while the bitterness is slightly higher than Sweet Vanilla, there's a similar cereal note and sweetness. Besides, it's easy to add a dash of flavored syrup to get a vanilla kick.
If it helps, you shouldn't feel too jealous. Sweet Vanilla didn't fare too well in Tasting Table's review of every Nespresso Barista Creations pod. The reviewer actually recommended adding vanilla flavoring to intensify the somewhat limited taste; the bitterness was also slightly disappointing and higher than the pod's rating system suggested. Fingers crossed, those new U.S. flavors will land soon. But maybe keep the vanilla syrup handy regardless.