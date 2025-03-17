The Canadian Nespresso Pod We Wish We Had In The US

They say the grass is always greener, but in Canada, it's also decaffeinated. Nespresso fans have taken to platforms like Reddit to bemoan the fact decaf Sweet Vanilla isn't available in the U.S. Vertuo's limited decaffeinated flavors have long been a point of contention. But the real kicker? The glitzy array of shiny pods available just across the border. "Our Canadian neighbors are living their best life," One Reddit user commented wistfully on a thread. For American Nespresso lovers, that sought-after subtleness of the Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato sparked particular envy. Described as biscuity with cereal notes, it has no added sugar with minimal acidity and bitterness — a mild heaven in a cup.

We're all familiar with the caffeinated classic as it's one of the best Nespresso pods for those who prefer sweeter coffee drinks. But for those stuck with decaf (as a lifestyle choice or health necessity), it's disappointing to miss out. There's a slight ray of hope, though. Rumor has it that decaf Sweet Vanilla pods could launch in the U.S. soon. Keep your eyes peeled.