The Nespresso Pods With The Lowest Caffeine Content
As a pioneer in the world of coffee machines, Nespresso makes brewing a cup of Joe as easy as pushing a button. Yet while you can make cup after cup of coffee, you don't have to keep the caffeine coming. Rather, if you don't want any jitters — or need to sleep in the near future — opt for a decaffeinated Nespresso pod. The brand sells three flavors of decaffeinated coffee, which count as its lowest-caffeine options.
According to its website, Nespresso makes a trio of "decaffeinato" pods. These options include Melozio, which the brand describe as "smooth and balanced," with a middle-tier intensity. Of the decaf coffees, this is the lightest and most mild option. Then, there's the Altissio pod — harkened as a "full-bodied and creamy" coffee, with a high intensity level. Also veering on the side of a greater intensity? The brand's third and final decaf option, Fortado, which is literally described as "intense" and "full-bodied." Additionally, Amazon sells other, off-brand decaffeinated coffee pods that still work in Nespresso machines. So, if none of Nespresso's official options appeal to your tastes, you can do some digging into your ideal flavor profile.
Granted, Nespresso's decaffeinated pods still have traces of caffeine, as is the case with any decaf coffee. Likewise, you don't have to go all-in on decaf if you want coffee with less caffeine. Enter: Nespresso's half-caffeinated iteration, which will meet you — and your coffee needs — exactly in the middle.
For a calmer morning, try Nespresso's caffeine-free or half-caffeinated coffee pods
If you're an indecisive coffee drinker, you can't beat a half-caffeinated coffee. Such options typically blend decaffeinated beans with regular coffee, creating a beverage that's the best of both worlds. Luckily, Nespresso makes a half-caffeinated option, so you don't have to do any of the blending yourself; simply pop the pod in your machine.
Unlike it's decaffeinated options, however, Nespresso sells only one type of half-caffeinated pod on its website. That option is fittingly called Half Caffeinato and described by the coffee appliance brand as "sweet and velvety," with an intensity level of five. Once again, it's an option that's right down the middle in all aspects.
If you're curious about reducing your caffeine, Nespresso allows customers to buy pods individually or handpick their favorites for a more curated package of coffees. That means, you can mix and match all of the brand's low-caffeine options and decide on your favorite. If only Nespresso sold decaffeinated versions of its specialty or limited edition flavor pods ...