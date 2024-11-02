The Nespresso Pods With The Lowest Caffeine Content

As a pioneer in the world of coffee machines, Nespresso makes brewing a cup of Joe as easy as pushing a button. Yet while you can make cup after cup of coffee, you don't have to keep the caffeine coming. Rather, if you don't want any jitters — or need to sleep in the near future — opt for a decaffeinated Nespresso pod. The brand sells three flavors of decaffeinated coffee, which count as its lowest-caffeine options.

Advertisement

According to its website, Nespresso makes a trio of "decaffeinato" pods. These options include Melozio, which the brand describe as "smooth and balanced," with a middle-tier intensity. Of the decaf coffees, this is the lightest and most mild option. Then, there's the Altissio pod — harkened as a "full-bodied and creamy" coffee, with a high intensity level. Also veering on the side of a greater intensity? The brand's third and final decaf option, Fortado, which is literally described as "intense" and "full-bodied." Additionally, Amazon sells other, off-brand decaffeinated coffee pods that still work in Nespresso machines. So, if none of Nespresso's official options appeal to your tastes, you can do some digging into your ideal flavor profile.

Advertisement

Granted, Nespresso's decaffeinated pods still have traces of caffeine, as is the case with any decaf coffee. Likewise, you don't have to go all-in on decaf if you want coffee with less caffeine. Enter: Nespresso's half-caffeinated iteration, which will meet you — and your coffee needs — exactly in the middle.