What's The Actual Difference Between A Brisket And Prime Rib?

Sometimes, two very different cuts of beef can still be good at the same job, and when you are looking for a showstopper for a big dinner, prime rib and brisket are both bound to be considered. Brisket is the current king of barbecue, with chefs loving to show off with social media pictures of tender slices and perfect pink smoke rings. Prime rib is a little more old school: It's the thing you think of with dark, wood-paneled steakhouses and old paintings of a family sitting around a dinner table, sharpening their knives to slice up a standing rib roast. Both are incredibly enticing options for your dinner, but they also have a long list of differences that are going to affect the kinds of occasions that you buy them for, and how you cook them. In fact, they are about as far apart as cuts of beef can get.

Brisket may be popular now, but it was once one of the few cuts that was unwanted enough to be within reach of an average family, while prime rib has long been considered the most coveted of holiday meals. That's because brisket can be tough and dry unless cooked just right, and cooking it just right can take a lot of work. Prime rib, on the other hand, is basically the platonic ideal of a juicy slice of beef. How do two cuts from the same animal end up so different? It all starts with where they come from.