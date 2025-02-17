Prime Rib Vs Beef Tenderloin: What's The Difference?

When it comes to premium beef cuts, two stand head and shoulders above the rest: prime rib and beef tenderloin. You can often find them in the priciest dishes at restaurants. At home, they might be the star of the show on special occasions and holiday feasts. Their special reputations can, understandably, leave you a bit stumped at the butcher counter about which cut to choose for dinner.

Let's start with the basics: Prime rib comes from the rib section of the cow and is often sold as a large, bone-in roast known as a standing rib roast. This huge, flavorful hunk of beef with the ribs still attached can make for a show-stopping centerpiece at just about any table. Tenderloin, on the other hand, is cut from the muscle that runs along the cow's spine. It might not have that "wow factor" compared to a standing rib roast, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with its incredibly tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Some might already be sold on one cut or the other based on these differences alone, but for those still on the fence, let's dig deeper!