Prime Rib Vs Beef Tenderloin: What's The Difference?
When it comes to premium beef cuts, two stand head and shoulders above the rest: prime rib and beef tenderloin. You can often find them in the priciest dishes at restaurants. At home, they might be the star of the show on special occasions and holiday feasts. Their special reputations can, understandably, leave you a bit stumped at the butcher counter about which cut to choose for dinner.
Let's start with the basics: Prime rib comes from the rib section of the cow and is often sold as a large, bone-in roast known as a standing rib roast. This huge, flavorful hunk of beef with the ribs still attached can make for a show-stopping centerpiece at just about any table. Tenderloin, on the other hand, is cut from the muscle that runs along the cow's spine. It might not have that "wow factor" compared to a standing rib roast, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with its incredibly tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Some might already be sold on one cut or the other based on these differences alone, but for those still on the fence, let's dig deeper!
Pick prime rib for beefy dinner and a show
Prime rib is considered the ultimate indulgence for a lot of beef lovers. The secret lies in the generous intramuscular fat that runs throughout the meat. As the fat melts during cooking, it bastes the meat from the inside out and gives every bite a rich, beefy flavor, plus a juiciness that fully qualifies as a foodgasm trigger.
As a roast, it's often slow-cooked with the bones attached. Along with being a glorious sight when decked on the table, the bones insulate the meat and slow down the cooking process for an even more tender and juicy final result. Oh, and here's a fun fact: if you cut a prime rib roast into steaks, you get ribeyes! That's right, those well-marbled, flavorful steaks you see at the butcher shop come from the same prized cut as a prime rib roast. So if you have a slab of whole prime rib on your kitchen counter and don't feel like making a roast, simply carve them into ribeyes and throw them onto the grill or hot pan.
The only drawback to this cut, really, is the price tag — you're looking at anywhere between $11-$30 per pound — not exactly normal weeknight meal material. But for those times when you want to treat your guests (or yourself), trust us when we say that a good prime rib roast can deliver.
Choose tenderloins for a steakhouse experience at home
For an at-home steakhouse experience, definitely look into the beef tenderloin. The cow's lower back, where this cut is sourced, doesn't see a lot of exercise. As such, it doesn't have all of the tough connective tissue that other cuts like chuck have, giving it an incredibly tender texture.
Tenderloins are very lean in comparison to the fattier prime ribs, so their flavor tends to be on the milder, more delicate side. No need to worry if you like your meal to be flavor bombs, a generous sprinkle of herbs and spices can easily amp up a tenderloin's taste (in fact, heavy seasoning is preferred when cooking with tenderloins). Once prepped, it's your choice to either turn it into supple filet mignon medallions or roast it whole for an elegant, upscale meal that'll rival even prime ribs in terms of bling. Fair warning, though, tenderloin's popularity means it comes attached with price tags often steeper than even prime ribs: $30-$50 per pound.
As for which cut is the best? Ultimately, the choice comes down to you. If big, bold, and beefy on a budget sounds great to you, then prime rib is your best bet. But if you're willing to splurge on a steakhouse-caliber meal, a tenderloin — either whole-roasted or cut into special filet mignon steaks — will make for a meal that you and your guests won't soon forget!