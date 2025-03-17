The Only Season You Can Buy Trader Joe's Classic Marshmallows

Getting your hands on any viral item from Trader Joe's requires some finesse, but that's especially true if it's a seasonal item — with the classic marshmallows being a prime example. Not to be confused by the grocer's mini mushrooms, which usually appear on store shelves during the fall/winter, Trader Joe's classic marshmallows are only available during the summer season. Big, fluffy, and ready to be speared on a stick and roasted over a fire, the treats hit the shelves in perfect timing for all of your spring/summer bonfires.

Sandwiched between a couple of graham crackers and melty chocolate, it's no wonder why Trader Joe's marshmallows are so popular. Luckily, knowing how TJ's organizes its freezer aisle, they shouldn't be difficult to find when the time comes. Stored next to the chocolate bars and graham crackers on a s'mores display in the summer or next to the hot cocoa mixes in the winter, TJ's makes it difficult for you to miss the marshmallows on your list no matter the time of year. But, that's only if you get there in time. Come mid-May, people are sure to be stocking up so they can enjoy them in their s'mores all summer long. So, grab them when you can.