The Only Season You Can Buy Trader Joe's Classic Marshmallows
Getting your hands on any viral item from Trader Joe's requires some finesse, but that's especially true if it's a seasonal item — with the classic marshmallows being a prime example. Not to be confused by the grocer's mini mushrooms, which usually appear on store shelves during the fall/winter, Trader Joe's classic marshmallows are only available during the summer season. Big, fluffy, and ready to be speared on a stick and roasted over a fire, the treats hit the shelves in perfect timing for all of your spring/summer bonfires.
Sandwiched between a couple of graham crackers and melty chocolate, it's no wonder why Trader Joe's marshmallows are so popular. Luckily, knowing how TJ's organizes its freezer aisle, they shouldn't be difficult to find when the time comes. Stored next to the chocolate bars and graham crackers on a s'mores display in the summer or next to the hot cocoa mixes in the winter, TJ's makes it difficult for you to miss the marshmallows on your list no matter the time of year. But, that's only if you get there in time. Come mid-May, people are sure to be stocking up so they can enjoy them in their s'mores all summer long. So, grab them when you can.
Creative ways to use up marshmallows
While the flavored mini mushrooms you find during the winter are obviously used in hot cocoa, the classic-sized marshmallows from Trader Joe's are much more useful. Even though classic s'mores with graham crackers and chocolate might be a favorite in the summer, there are many more ways to enjoy them. In fact, aside from using them to top off your sweet potato casserole or making homemade Rice Krispies Treats, they might even inspire you to step up your classic s'mores.
If you're strictly shopping at TJ's, you can easily elevate your summer s'mores by grabbing a container of dark chocolate peanut butter cups (or any other popular Trader Joe's chocolate treat) and smashing them between a set of graham crackers instead of the usual chocolate. Or, you might enjoy replacing said graham crackers with something like a fresh batch of the grocer's chocolate chunk cookie dough. If you're doing that, you may as well put all of your s'mores ingredients in the oven to make something similar to Jessica Morone's gooey s'mores sandwich cookies.
If you want to get really creative, you could also melt Trader Joe's classic marshmallows down to make homemade marshmallow fluff. Spread on a peanut butter sandwich or added to your cold foam for a next-level coffee, your summer is sure to be sweet.