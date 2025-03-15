Out Of Steak Sauce? Try These 6 Simple Combos As A Substitute

Most meat lovers will go dilly over a good piece of steak, cooked to their desired doneness and drizzled (or drenched) in a delicious sauce. A solid side like rice or mashed potatoes is a great sponge to mop up that remaining sauce, leaving a happy, fulfilled you. But we don't always have a steak sauce lurking in the pantry or fridge, as steak generally won't be your daily protein but rather a once-a-week or twice-a-month treat.

So, what do you do when the steak craving bites, and you're a sauceless cook? You get creative with what you have available — and believe us, you can make some combos that taste even better than your dedicated store-bought steak sauces. Many steak sauces feature one or more of four standard ingredients: ketchup, mustard, vinegar, or garlic (let's call them the Power 4).

And those are condiments that most households generally have in stock, as they're used for such a wide variety of dishes, such as a homemade meatloaf or potato salad with Dijon mustard. What these babies have in common is that they can all work so beautifully with steak — on their own, but particularly when mixed together with a few other bits and bobs added. Here are six simple and delicious sauce combos that you can pop into your cooking "back pocket" for when you don't have steak sauce available.