Dress Your Potato Salad With Dijon Mustard For An Added Blast Of Flavor

Dijon mustard can be added to mayo-based potato salads or used as a substitute for ones that use yellow mustard (like this classic Southern potato salad) following a 1:1 ratio. The specific amount varies from one recipe to another, but in general, a tablespoon or two should suffice. That said, don't be afraid to try other dressing variations with this exciting addition. If you're not a fan of mayo, to begin with, simply forgo it and use Greek yogurt instead.

With both core ingredients swapped out, the salad is bound to taste slightly different but still adheres to its original creamy, tangy essence. Another way is to mix the mustard with wine vinegar for a punchy acidity emboldened by spicy sparks. The Dijon vinaigrette dressing is a terrific choice for when you want a lighter twist without making the salad overly bland or one-dimensional.

While Dijon mustard alone can transform the salad, adding a few extra ingredients can make it downright extraordinary. It doesn't have to be anything too elaborate or complicated. As evidenced by this creamy dill potato salad, sometimes a sprinkle of herbs does more than you think. The fragrant notes combined with the mustard's intensity make for an exhilarating taste, which is not something you can always say for potato salads. Don't underestimate the power of spices like cumin, paprika, or cayenne pepper, either. They highlight the mustard's fiery tone, making the overall flavor profile much more exciting and memorable.