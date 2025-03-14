7 Sandwiches To Make On Rye Bread Other Than Reubens
It is possible that, when we think of rye bread, the first thing that comes to mind is a classic Reuben sandwich piled high with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. However, aside from being an ingredient in this deli favorite, rye bread is an excellent option for many other types of sandwiches. In fact, rye is popular across Europe and the preferred bread in Scandinavia for everything sandwich, from savory lunches to sweet treats and easy snacks.
Historically, rye was cultivated in Central and Eastern Europe during the Middle Ages and used for making the most basic sustenance items: bread and beer. It boasts a deep, rich taste and loads of vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and iron, making it a nutritional powerhouse that helped people survive during trying times. Unlike wheat, which needs more favorable conditions, rye grows better in poor soils and cold temperatures, hence it became the go-to grain in colder Northern European countries.
Today, there are many varieties of rye bread across the world. For each kind of rye bread, there are delicious fillings and toppings to match for making sandwiches that go beyond the Jewish American staple. Here are a few of our favorites for you to try at home.
Smoked salmon or lox with cream cheese
Rye bread and salmon, whether it's smoked or cured, is one of the most traditional pairings in Northern Europe where both are abundant staples. Preserving salmon by curing it in salt (known as lox or gravlax, among other regional names) or smoking it with beech or alder wood has been a common practice for centuries. People living in countries where the short summer season brings an abundance of fish before the harsh winter months set in relied on these methods of preservation to keep food throughout the year. And since we know rye bread has long been the preferred choice in these regions, this simple yet delicious pairing has withstood the test of time. Add a spread of cream cheese and you have an absolute classic.
To make it even more special you may want to add a few embellishments. Add a layer of sliced cucumbers for crunch, a topping of freshly ground pepper or chopped chives, a sprinkling of smoked salt, or even a drizzle of this tangy and cooling kefir ranch dressing for an elevated touch. If you want to get fancier, serve them open-faced as they do in Scandinavia, with a spoonful of salmon roe or caviar on top for an impressive addition to a bunch or lunch buffet.
Shrimp salad on rye, a traditional Finnish snack
Another classic of Scandinavian countries, a slice of hearty rye bread topped with a simple shrimp salad is traditional as a quick lunch or midday snack. Walk around the food court in Helsinki's main town center market and you'll see these beauties inside the deli cases of every café, topped with tiny poached shrimp piled over salad greens and a healthy dollop of mayonnaise, garnished with lemon slices and lots of fresh dill. There's something about the earthy, chewy dark rye slices and the briny bite-sized crustaceans that go together so well, creating a light yet satisfying meal.
If you have a favorite shrimp salad recipe you can always use that, or if you want to try something completely different, give this Peruvian-inspired shrimp salad sandwich a go, substituting the burger buns with your favorite rye loaf. Enjoy it as a two-sided sandwich or serve open-faced as they do in Finland, or make little canapes for your next dinner party — these would be amazing if you want to make your own cocktail party rye bread loaf, but commercially-bought rye or pumpernickel cocktail bread will work fine for a super cute and easy bite that looks fancy on the table. Pair with a dry white wine and impress your guests.
Can't go wrong with a classic patty melt
In my book, few things beat a classic patty melt. A first cousin to the hamburger, this marvelous creation pairs that ground beef patty with gooey melted cheese, grilled or caramelized onions, and dill pickle slices, all encased in slices of perfectly toasted rye bread — bonus if it's a perfectly swirled marbled rye for extra visual appeal. A staple of roadside diners since the 1940s, when Los Angeles restaurateur Tiny Naylor apparently created it as a quick, convenient sandwich, the patty melt has withstood the test of time and is still being served at some popular fast-food outlets and local restaurants across the United States.
The enduring appeal of the patty melt is all about its balance of flavors. The tangy rye bread is an excellent foil to the fatty richness of the meat and cheese, the sweetness of the onions harmonizes with the natural sweetness of the rye, and the pickles add a welcome hit of acidity to bring the whole thing together. If you like spicy, a few slices of pickled jalapeños or a couple of shakes of Tabasco or your favorite hot sauce will elevate your patty melt to a heavenly status. Either way, this delightful option is a welcome change from your regular burger order.
A perfect ham and cheese melt
This may not be news to you, but a toasted ham and cheese on rye is as sublime as it is comforting and versatile. Such as sandwich works with many styles of rye bread and different types of ham and cheeses. For instance, a dark pumpernickel bread, which is usually dense and sweeter, will work great with a honey or maple glazed ham and a nutty cheese like an Emmental or Gruyere, while a lighter sourdough rye might work best with a savory ham — even serrano or prosciutto — and a tangier cheese like an aged cheddar or Red Leicester, for instance.
Other ways to enhance a ham and cheese on rye are a few slices of apple such as Granny Smith, crisp cucumber, or juicy ripe tomato to add another layer of flavor and texture or swap the usual grilled cheese for a melty ham and cheese on rye to accompany your cream of tomato soup. Now that we are thinking out of the box, why not give your Croque Madam (or Monsieur) recipe a spin by using rye bread instead of white? Just because it is simple it doesn't mean it has to be boring.
Veggie sandwiches are great on rye
Vegetarian sandwiches are an excellent way to eat your five a day in one quick and healthy lunch, and you don't have to be strictly vegetarian to enjoy them as a change of pace. Best of all, there are myriad combinations of vegetables, fruits, and spreads that will work wonderfully with various styles of rye bread. You can use raw fresh vegetables for a refreshing crunchy sandwich, or try them grilled or roasted in a toasted veggie melt with regular or vegan cheese. Try rye bread for your next avocado toast or tuna salad sandwich. The sky is truly the limit here.
For instance, this spring-inspired green goddess sandwich will be lovely in a dense pumpernickel, but it will work nicely as well in a lightly toasted sourdough rye. Take the idea of the salmon and cream cheese sandwich and substitute the fish for fresh cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, or even fried green tomatoes for something new and different. Hummus is brilliant as a spread on rye bread, or you can make this vegan chickpea salad and serve it on toasted sourdough rye. Love a Caprese salad? Serve it atop toasted rye bread for a filling lunch, or go fully Mediterranean with a roasted red pepper spread and slices of grilled zucchini and eggplant, with or without melted mozzarella.
Smørrebrød – Scandinavian open-faced sandwiches
Back we go to Scandinavia for the most popular way to serve rye bread. From Denmark to Sweden, Norway, and Finland, open-faced sandwiches topped with a nearly infinite variety of foods are the way to go. Although the name varies by country, smørrebrød originated in Denmark, where it is considered the national dish. And while the name means simply "buttered bread", today's smørrebrød goes way beyond that. What remains constant is the rugbrød (rye bread) topped with a main ingredient (usually meat or fish) and complemented by various garnishes, and everyone agrees that the Scandinavians have raised the status of what was considered the humblest of foods to a veritable art form.
A smørrebrød buffet is a fun and easy idea for brunch with friends since you can prep the toppings ahead and then enjoy yourself as everyone can make their own sandwiches. Simply bake or buy a variety of good quality rye breads and set the table with the toppings. If you want to stay traditional, serve smoked or pickled herring, boiled new potatoes, tinned seacuterie, and various pickles, and make other things like a curried egg salad (a typical Danish topping), liver pate (the surprising Swedish breakfast sandwich topping), gravlax, and a herby chicken salad. If you want to serve something sweet try hazelnut butter, sliced strawberries, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, and some chopped fresh basil or mint for something uniquely delicious.
Keep it simple with egg salad
Although it may not be everyone's favorite, those who love egg salad do so with a passion. Another deli classic that goes wonderfully on rye bread, egg salad is as easy to make as it gets but is also customizable, so you can take it from the very basic recipe to unusual and flavorful versions.
Fans of deviled eggs will love this deviled egg salad served over lettuce on a slice of rye bread, for instance, or you can add a hint of the Middle East instead, using za'atar as the main flavoring for this unique egg salad sandwich. The tangy flavors of lemon and labneh, alongside the earthiness of za'atar, will pair perfectly with the same flavors found in rye bread.
Of course there are purists who think egg salad should not be messed with — keep it simple and creamy and serve between two slices or sourdough rye, toasted or not.