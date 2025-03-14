7 Sandwiches To Make On Rye Bread Other Than Reubens

It is possible that, when we think of rye bread, the first thing that comes to mind is a classic Reuben sandwich piled high with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. However, aside from being an ingredient in this deli favorite, rye bread is an excellent option for many other types of sandwiches. In fact, rye is popular across Europe and the preferred bread in Scandinavia for everything sandwich, from savory lunches to sweet treats and easy snacks.

Historically, rye was cultivated in Central and Eastern Europe during the Middle Ages and used for making the most basic sustenance items: bread and beer. It boasts a deep, rich taste and loads of vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and iron, making it a nutritional powerhouse that helped people survive during trying times. Unlike wheat, which needs more favorable conditions, rye grows better in poor soils and cold temperatures, hence it became the go-to grain in colder Northern European countries.

Today, there are many varieties of rye bread across the world. For each kind of rye bread, there are delicious fillings and toppings to match for making sandwiches that go beyond the Jewish American staple. Here are a few of our favorites for you to try at home.