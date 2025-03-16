The Best Caribou At-Home Coffee Blend Is Impossibly Comforting

A morning cuppa joe is a deeply personal thing. "How do they take their coffee?" is one of the first things to know about a new lover. Luckily, our favorite Caribou coffee flavor might be the comforting brew that finally delivers to coffee-lovers of all creeds. In Tasting Table's ranking of the absolute best Caribou at-home coffee flavors, the ultra-cozy Fireside blend came out on top.

Caribou offers blends from super-dark Obsidian to lighter roasts like Daybreak to suit a wide range of palettes and preferences. Even though Caribou's Fireside blend is technically a dark roast, we think it offers a smokiness that coffee-lovers of any creed could cozy up to. The Caribou website describes this blend as "the cozy one, a dark roast featuring milky-smooth acidity, melted chocolate body and burnt caramel sweetness." Indeed, this dimensionality came through in the brew. As we mentioned in our review, Fireside blend features a highly aromatic, deep, rich fragrance upon opening the bag, beginning the sensory experience at the nose rather than the tongue. In the cup, this full-bodied blend brings balanced, lingering tasting notes of dark chocolate, toasted sugar, and smoke.

This is a great option for black coffee drinkers. Fireside blend is full-bodied yet less woodsy and overall less intensely robust than Caribou's mahogany blend. It doesn't need a heavily-sugared coffee creamer to taste good, features lots of multilayered, impressive flavor on its own, and isn't so robust that it needs milk to be tamed to accessibility.