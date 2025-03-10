8 Gardein Meatless Proteins, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're a dedicated vegan or you're just interested in cutting out meat from your meals every once in a while, there are plenty of plant-based sources of protein to choose from. Beans, tempeh, tofu, lentils ... the healthy possibilities are endless. But sometimes, you just want some junk food that sorta kinda tastes like the meat-based restaurant classics you love, and that's where Gardein's meatless vegan proteins come in. The brand is known for its vegan dupes of animal-based favorites, delivering similar textures and flavor profiles to the dishes you might get when you're out at a fast food restaurant or your favorite Chinese-American joint.

I got the opportunity to taste eight of these different meatless products, and I've ranked them from worst to best, evaluating texture, flavor, and how similar they are to the "real thing." I'll admit that I was pleasantly surprised by all of the products on this list, so don't be afraid to try any of them the next time you're wandering the frozen aisle at the grocery store. You might just find a meatless swap that'll change the way you think about vegan food.