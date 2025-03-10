The Best Truff Hot Sauce To Buy If You Can Only Try One

Priced at $17.98 for a six-ounce bottle, this sauce is more expensive than most store-bought buffalo sauces. It's actually three times the price of similar sauces. But it's absolutely worth the price. Along with the incredible taste, this sauce features almost no additives or preservatives and relies on natural ingredients. The only additive Truff uses is xanthan gum. For ingredients, it has cayenne pepper sauce, organic spices, black truffle powder, salt, and organic agave nectar.

This isn't the only thing that makes this sauce unique. Usually, buffalo sauce is made with hot sauce, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and vinegar. While Truff does utilize organic vinegar to add a bit of tang, they substitute the butter and Worcestershire sauce with olive oil. The olive oil, which is infused with black truffle essence, adds a delicate silkiness to the sauce. Since there's no butter, this sauce lacks the traditional creaminess that buffalo sauce has. However, this doesn't take away from the sauce experience. The lack of butter also means this sauce is vegan. It's gluten-free as well.

Compared to hot sauces that rank high on the Scoville scale, this sauce is a well-balanced creation that knows how to be mildly spicy and exquisitely tangy while maintaining a bit of elegance. Hence, this buffalo sauce will pair wonderfully with vegetables, decadent mac and cheese, and boneless buffalo wings, amongst other things. And if you really love this sauce, you can sign up for a subscription and save 15% with each order. Plus, it can be delivered every 14, 30, 60, or 90 days.