The Best Cholula Hot Sauce Flavor Is Leagues Better Than The Original

Cholula is easily one of the most iconic and well known store-bought hot sauce brands out there. But, if you've never ventured away from the original flavor to try your taste at one of the other Cholula hot sauces, you're really missing out. In fact, in our taste tester's ranking of all 7 Cholula flavors, they found that the original stood right in the middle of the pack, ranking it an overall fourth place out of the seven — signifying that the best Cholula hot sauce flavor is, in reality, leagues better than the original. Placed four rankings ahead in first place is none other than our taste tester's favorite Cholula flavor: the sweet habanero.

Cholula's sweet habanero hot sauce tastes just as its name suggests, combining the sweet flavors of fruity pineapple with the natural heat of the habanero pepper. But, surprisingly, this Cholula flavor is unlike other habanero based hot sauces in that it doesn't ring in too highly on the scoville scale. Rather, it delivers a discernible tropical flavor while striking the ideal balance between sweet and spicy, along with the perfect texture and consistency for the drip bottle all Cholula sauces come in. Overall, the only bad thing people can seem to say about it is that they wish it also came in a larger one like the original Cholula hot sauce flavor does.