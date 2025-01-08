The Best Cholula Hot Sauce Flavor Is Leagues Better Than The Original
Cholula is easily one of the most iconic and well known store-bought hot sauce brands out there. But, if you've never ventured away from the original flavor to try your taste at one of the other Cholula hot sauces, you're really missing out. In fact, in our taste tester's ranking of all 7 Cholula flavors, they found that the original stood right in the middle of the pack, ranking it an overall fourth place out of the seven — signifying that the best Cholula hot sauce flavor is, in reality, leagues better than the original. Placed four rankings ahead in first place is none other than our taste tester's favorite Cholula flavor: the sweet habanero.
Cholula's sweet habanero hot sauce tastes just as its name suggests, combining the sweet flavors of fruity pineapple with the natural heat of the habanero pepper. But, surprisingly, this Cholula flavor is unlike other habanero based hot sauces in that it doesn't ring in too highly on the scoville scale. Rather, it delivers a discernible tropical flavor while striking the ideal balance between sweet and spicy, along with the perfect texture and consistency for the drip bottle all Cholula sauces come in. Overall, the only bad thing people can seem to say about it is that they wish it also came in a larger one like the original Cholula hot sauce flavor does.
The absolute best uses for sweet habanero Cholula sauce
Along with its tropical twist of pineapple, the sweet habanero Chipotle hot sauce flavor contains a proprietary spice blend that makes it surprisingly universal when it comes to the types of things you can drip it on (or in). In fact, you might even find it works in a lot of the same ways as the original Cholula sauce — just leagues better, and with a bit of a sweeter flair. For instance, many customers say that their favorite thing to add it to is pizza, which is interesting, considering some people also consider pineapple on pizza to be a no-go. But, it seems to be alright in sauce form, or at least in Cholula sauce form, with customers citing the nice, savory flavor it adds.
Your options with this sauce don't stop at pizza — or even food, for that matter. This sauce tastes great drizzled on top of your morning avocado toast, fried rice, tacos, burgers, and even added to your marinades for a Caribbean vibe. In fact, the tropical addition of pineapple makes it an especially delicious hot sauce of choice for Caribbean and Latin cuisines alike. But, perhaps the most surprising and convenient ways to use this hot sauce is in your cocktails. From margaritas and palomas to bloody mary's, micheladas, or your morning mimosa, a drip or two of the sweet habanero Cholula hot sauce instantly transforms your drink into something sweet, spicy, savory, and a bit tropical.