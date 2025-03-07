How To Wrap A Cake With Chocolate Like A Pro

You agreed to provide the chocolate cake centerpiece for your niece's birthday, but now you're rampaged with regret. Lopsided and bumpy, the tiered spectacle in front of you is a far cry from a professional delivery. And how is that chocolate dripping again? Instead of anxiously scanning for the telltale sign that your chocolate has lost its temper, it's best to start from scratch. Tasting Table spoke with Duff Goldman, the celebrity chef and founder of Charm City Cakes (which also sells cakes on Goldbelly), to find the best cake-wrapping strategies.

The premise is simple: Goldman advises starting with a common tool found in art supply stores. "Find some acetate and make sure you get one that's relatively thick. The really thin acetate is kind of hard to control," he explains. "The thicker stuff, it doesn't wrinkle as much, it doesn't fold as much so you don't get any creases, and anytime you get a little crease, you're going to see that in your finished product." Apply the tempered chocolate to the pre-cut sheet of acetate, then wrap it around the cake to transfer the coating.

Sounds easy, right? Yet, according to Goldman, there's always room for improvement. Incorporate these additional four tips and be blown away by the results. Here's how to venture beyond the basics and wrap a cake with chocolate like a pro.