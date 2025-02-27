This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter
While it may be more expensive, we believe that grass-fed butter is worth the switch from typical, mass-produced butter. Of course there are many types of international butter with unique flavor profiles and tastes, with French butter usually being top of mind when it comes to the gold standard of butter, as well as yellow-hued Irish butter. It's not from Ireland, but the source of Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is also known for rolling green hills and pastures, and the butter gives Ireland's Kerrygold a run for its money.
The producer behind Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is Westland Milk Products, located on the verdant South Island of New Zealand. While Ireland is renowned for its dairy cows and green landscapes, New Zealand's landscape is also ideal for cows to roam and graze. With less rainfall but more sunny days on average, New Zealand's grasses are ideal for animals to consume given the rich soil and ample rain. The country's mild climate means that cows can graze in open pastures throughout the entire year. Good for not just the cows but also the planet, New Zealand's dairy industry produces almost 50% less carbon emissions compared to world averages. Westland Milk Products is based in Hokitika, located on the West Coast of New Zealand, known for its scenic hikes, waterfalls, and stunning coastline.
New Zealand's grass is an ideal source for beautiful butter
You can taste the difference between regular and grass-fed butter, and you can see the difference in the color of the butter as well. Westland Milk Products' general manager of sales and marketing Hamish Yates, credits the bright yellow color of their butter to the flourishing pastures of New Zealand, saying that the color is "due to the higher levels of beta-carotene in the cream, which is derived directly from the grass the cows eat." Yates also explains that its dairy cows' diet consists of no less than 95% grass, and that the cows are not treated with any growth hormones, contrary to some conventional dairy production in the United States.
Westland Milk sources milk for their butter from about 400 nearby farms every day during spring, summer, and fall, ensuring that the milk is fresh before being processed into butter and other dairy products. Grass-fed butter from Westland Milk Products contains a significant amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important in maintaining cell health, but our bodies don't produce enough of naturally so we need to get them from outside sources. Considering that the country of New Zealand consumes the most butter worldwide, it's no surprise that Costco would tap the island nation to procure some of the world's finest grass-fed butter for their own brand.