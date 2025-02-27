This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter

While it may be more expensive, we believe that grass-fed butter is worth the switch from typical, mass-produced butter. Of course there are many types of international butter with unique flavor profiles and tastes, with French butter usually being top of mind when it comes to the gold standard of butter, as well as yellow-hued Irish butter. It's not from Ireland, but the source of Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is also known for rolling green hills and pastures, and the butter gives Ireland's Kerrygold a run for its money.

The producer behind Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is Westland Milk Products, located on the verdant South Island of New Zealand. While Ireland is renowned for its dairy cows and green landscapes, New Zealand's landscape is also ideal for cows to roam and graze. With less rainfall but more sunny days on average, New Zealand's grasses are ideal for animals to consume given the rich soil and ample rain. The country's mild climate means that cows can graze in open pastures throughout the entire year. Good for not just the cows but also the planet, New Zealand's dairy industry produces almost 50% less carbon emissions compared to world averages. Westland Milk Products is based in Hokitika, located on the West Coast of New Zealand, known for its scenic hikes, waterfalls, and stunning coastline.