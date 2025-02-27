Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering Dunkin' Coffee Before A Road Trip
No matter the destination, setting out for a road trip requires plenty of essentials. That's especially true when it comes to food because the right snacks or drinks can set a fun and festive tone for the journey ahead. For coffee enthusiasts, a java boost can also be a road trip essential, but ordering coffee from a chain like Dunkin' is one move thirsty travelers may want to avoid.
Dunkin' offers customers a choice of hot or iced drinks (and the servers are sure to ask), but hot coffee can only be ordered so hot. While Starbucks' espresso drinks can be ordered to a mouth-warming 160 degrees Fahrenheit, Dunkin' does not serve its drinks at the same temperature. While coffee experts recommend brewing coffee at an eye-popping 200 degrees Fahrenheit to get the most from the beans, most coffee drinkers enjoy their java around 140 degrees Fahrenheit — plenty hot, but usually comfortable enough to not burn your mouth. Even then, companies like Dunkin' still get hit with lawsuits over serving coffee that's too hot.
Beyond that, another reason to avoid ordering coffee on a road trip is simple: From the minute it's handed through a drive-thru window, coffee gets progressively colder. The same is true of cold drinks gradually getting warmer, as those who enjoy piping hot coffee are forced to down their drinks faster than they might like.
Keeping your road trip coffee hot
Ordering a hot coffee from Dunkin' may be a road trip move to avoid, but it doesn't have to be doom and gloom. With an insulated cup or travel mug such as a Stanley or a Yeti, customers can easily transfer their freshly ordered coffee to keep it hot longer.
The Yeti Rambler can keep coffee hot for about 5 hours and a Stanley Quencher can do the same for about 7 hours. It's important to note however that keeping the slider on the lid open can allow heat to escape, so it should be closed after each sip. Some Dunkin' locations will even fill a customer's travel mug for a small fee or hand the customer their coffee order so the customer can pour it directly into their own mug — best to call ahead to check before stopping.
If travelers don't have a travel mug handy, don't worry because they can still order hot coffee. Assuming they're available, customers can ask for a styrofoam cup. If given the option, styrofoam cups are preferable to paper cups because they're better insulated. Their material makeup contains air bubbles that trap heat or cold and keep drinks hot or cold depending on a customer's preference. So while drinking Dunkin' coffee straight from a coffee cup may carry the risks of spillage, dripping, or cooling, weary travelers in need of a caffeine boost have plenty of options for enjoying their favorite drinks on a road trip.