Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering Dunkin' Coffee Before A Road Trip

No matter the destination, setting out for a road trip requires plenty of essentials. That's especially true when it comes to food because the right snacks or drinks can set a fun and festive tone for the journey ahead. For coffee enthusiasts, a java boost can also be a road trip essential, but ordering coffee from a chain like Dunkin' is one move thirsty travelers may want to avoid.

Dunkin' offers customers a choice of hot or iced drinks (and the servers are sure to ask), but hot coffee can only be ordered so hot. While Starbucks' espresso drinks can be ordered to a mouth-warming 160 degrees Fahrenheit, Dunkin' does not serve its drinks at the same temperature. While coffee experts recommend brewing coffee at an eye-popping 200 degrees Fahrenheit to get the most from the beans, most coffee drinkers enjoy their java around 140 degrees Fahrenheit — plenty hot, but usually comfortable enough to not burn your mouth. Even then, companies like Dunkin' still get hit with lawsuits over serving coffee that's too hot.

Beyond that, another reason to avoid ordering coffee on a road trip is simple: From the minute it's handed through a drive-thru window, coffee gets progressively colder. The same is true of cold drinks gradually getting warmer, as those who enjoy piping hot coffee are forced to down their drinks faster than they might like.