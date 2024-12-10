12 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Drinks At Dunkin'
In the 1998 movie "You've Got Mail," the main character, Joe Fox (played by Tom Hanks), says places like Starbucks (or, in this case, Dunkin') are for indecisive people to make six decisions when buying a cup of coffee and that the complication of your coffee order doesn't just supply you with your perfect cup but also a sense of self.
Whether you believe this philosophical take or not, there's no doubt that ordering coffee (or any drink) from Dunkin' isn't as simple as saying you'd like a regular Joe. There are sizes to consider, temperatures, sweeteners, milk preferences, ice preferences, caffeinated or not — the list goes on and on (to well over 14,000 ways to customize) to ensure that your cup is tailored to your tastes as much as possible.
Of course, when you're rushing in the morning (or any time, really) and just want a caffeine boost or refresher, the amount of choices can be overwhelming. In order to avoid disappointment the next time you make a Dunkin' run, here are 12 mistakes you should avoid.
Not knowing your preferred roast
For most of the drinks on Dunkin's menu, you won't have the option of choosing a roast type. However, if you want to order a hot coffee, you'll have to pick between the original blend and the Dunkin' Midnight roast.
If you're unfamiliar with the latter type of coffee roast, Dunkin' summed it up with, "Roasting coffee is like toasting a marshmallow. If you're patient, you can toast the marshmallow until it's dark and deliciously caramelized without burning it."
However, that toasty, chocolatey taste of Dunkin' Midnight may be too intense for some coffee drinkers. Some Dunkin' fans are on the fence about this Midnight roast and compared it to cigarette ash, so if you typically enjoy more subtle flavors, you may want to opt for the more popular "no frills, no fuss" original blend that has a more classic diner/deli coffee flavor profile.
Not taking caffeine into account
While many coffee drinkers truly enjoy the taste of java, the main reason why most people choose to have a cup each day is for the caffeine payoff. Whatever your reason for wanting to be caffeinated, how much caffeine you consume matters.
You won't be able to see the caffeine content on Dunkin's menu in person, nor (disappointedly) via the nutritional info on Dunkin's app. Still, if you go to Dunkin's website, click on an individual drink, and scroll to the bottom of the page, the caffeine content is listed at the very bottom of the nutritional information chart.
This information is particularly useful for people sensitive to caffeine or drink more than one caffeinated drink per day (the recommended maximum intake is 400 milligrams per day), and some drinks may contain more or less than you would anticipate. For example, a medium cold brew coffee contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, while a medium iced coffee has 294 milligrams. Since this information is a little hard to come by, your best bet is to check Dunkin's website in advance of placing an order.
Not specifying temperature
One of the major benefits of ordering in person at Dunkin' or via the drive-through is the staff will never forget to ask you if you would like your drink hot or iced, even if you forget to specify when ordering. It may seem like an impossible mistake, but who among us hasn't made the mistake of quickly placing an order in the app only to realize that you chose a hot drink instead of an iced coffee? Hands still raised, how many then went on to drink that drink as is because they felt guilty about asking the staff to make another? Exactly. So, in a rush or not, and in person or on your phone, make sure you say or click on your preferred temp iteration.
Unfortunately, Dunkin' doesn't allow customers to order their drinks extra hot like Starbucks does, which can be an issue if you're traveling far distances and want to savor a hot cup instead of a room temperature. Your best bet is to bring your own insulated cup since Dunkin' Koozies can be difficult to find (if at all).
Underestimating sweetness
Dunkin's drinks are not to be underestimated when it comes to the sweetness levels. For example, a large cookie butter cold brew has 51 grams of sugar. The energy drinks are no exception, with a large Berry Burst energy drink containing 37 grams of sugar. However, Dunkin's frozen coffees and matchas have the highest sugar content by a huge margin. A large frozen matcha latte with almond milk contains 109 grams of sugar, while a medium triple mocha frozen coffee has a whopping 126 grams of sugar!
Since the American Heart Association recommends women not to consume more than 24 grams of sugar per day and men 36 grams, just one of these options would exceed that limit. If you're trying to cut down your sugar intake, you may think that a medium hot latte with skim milk and sugar is a safe bet — however, even that simple drink has 40 grams of sugar. The best option for a low-sugar drink is to order a hot or iced coffee or cold brew with the milk of your choice and an unsweetened flavor shot (more on this below) instead of a flavor swirl.
Not adding unsweetened flavors
Though it is unclear how much sugar is actually in flavor swirls, the added 150 to 160 calories per medium drink may indicate that a pretty high amount of sugar can be found in each. Flavor shots, on the other hand, add just five to 10 calories per drink and are unsweetened and sugar-free. Not only will these shots enhance your drink, but you also have a wide range of flavors to choose from and experiment with, including vanilla, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, and coconut.
You can also mix and match, adding both a flavor swirl and shot to your drink of choice to add depth. For example, if you choose a sweetened mocha swirl, adding a shot of unsweetened toasted almond can replicate the taste of creamy almond butter if you also add milk. Combining a sweetened flavor swirl with one or two flavor shots is also a good way to tone down the amount of sugar in a drink while still getting to indulge a little. Many of the most popular secret menu drinks combine these two flavor options for that very reason.
Not using the Dunkin' mobile app
Speaking of cost-effective choices, if you are not using the Dunkin' app to order and pay, you are missing out on a whole array of discounts, savings, and rewards. For each drink you purchase, you will accrue points based on the price. For every $1 spent, Dunkin' awards you 10 points. There are different reward tier levels, starting at 150 points for hashbrowns or donut holes, all the way up to 900 points for any size espresso or frozen drink.
The app also has special deals depending on the season or even the day. Those specials may include a free donut with a drink purchase on select Wednesdays, extra points for ordering on the app on Mondays, and $2 drink specials in the afternoon on certain days.
Ordering from the app won't just save you money but time as well. Instead of waiting for your drink to be prepared, it will likely be ready for you upon arrival. It also can become a game, trying to order your drink at the exact right moment so it's the perfect temperature when you pick it up. If you prefer to order in person, you still have that option, just make sure to pay with the "scan in-store" option so you get credit for your purchase.
Not specifying your dairy choice
Just like specifying the temperature of your drink, the responsibility of choosing the milk you desire lies solely with you. Of course, like many of the other mistakes on this list, to err is human, especially if we're just trying to get a morning Java fix quickly. So, ease up on the fast-flying fingers and make sure to click the dairy option menu before checking out on your phone.
Dunkin' lists whole milk and skim milk as its traditional dairy options. You can also choose non-vegan cold foam instead of plain milk. As far as vegan options go, Dunkin' carries both oat milk and almond milk for its dairy-adverse customers. Unfortunately, even though Starbucks has ceased charging its customers for its vegan milk options, Dunkin' has not followed suit yet. Choosing oat milk over dairy milk in a medium iced latte, for example, can raise the price from $5.09 to $5.89 in some areas. While it's an unfair practice for customers who don't drink cow's milk, it's the more cost-effective option, especially if you are a frequent customer.
Skipping ice customization
Class, please repeat: Choose less ice, less ice, less ice! This app customization is one of the best that Dunkin' has to offer. When you choose less ice, you will no longer be at war with your straw as you try to drink the last bits of coffee goodness hiding below a glacier in your cup. Like Hannah Montana herself, you, too, will have the best of both worlds. Your drink will be chilled, of course, but with the Goldilocks-approved choice of less ice, you no longer have to wait patiently as your drink melts and slosh the cup around in order to access said liquid only to sip a watered-down mess.
Of course, if you enjoy your coffee drinks a little watered down, ignore this advice. But less ice not only preserves the integrity of the drink, it is also the more cost-effective option. Simply, less ice, more liquid.
Sleeping on seasonal offerings
Whatever the season, Dunkin' almost always has not just one special drink offering but several. Even if you don't often choose a seasonal drink, it's almost inescapable during the holiday season. While Christmas and Halloween tend to get the lion's share of attention and accolades, some of the best offerings from Dunkin' are outside of these core holidays. Take the S'mores Cold Brew from last summer, which remains an all-time fan favorite drink, the Pink Velvet Macchiato that was a big hit for Valentine's Day, and the Spring Churro Signature Latte that delighted cinnamon lovers across America.
"Variety is the spice of life" is a proverb for a reason, so even if you have a signature drink that you order constantly, try something new every once and a while. It may become your new favorite beverage, but try not to fret too much if it disappears after. Like the seasons, the best things are often fleeting.
Not asking Dunkin' employees for recommendations
If you order from the counter, you have the added bonus (aside from actual human interaction) of asking the employees what menu items are their favorites or enjoying at the moment. Who better to ask than people who probably consume Dunkin's products multiple times per week (if not several times per day)? They can give you insider information that you probably would not find anywhere else. You also may brighten their day and spark creativity by interacting with the employees beyond just stating your order and thanking them.
Of course, you should exercise caution when doing this. If it's very busy and you notice a long line that's barely moving, a rude customer, or a frazzled employee, skip asking them at that time. However, if it's not crowded and the employee seems relaxed and in good spirits, you may be seconds away from enjoying your new favorite drink combination, courtesy of employee expertise.
Not taking advantage of the meal deal
If you want to maximize your budget, you cannot beat the Dunkin' $6 meal deal. Offered just to Dunkin's app users (called members), this deal includes your choice of a medium original blend iced coffee, a hot Dunkin' Midnight coffee, or a hot original blend coffee, as well as hash browns and an egg and cheese or bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.
At some locations, just the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich would cost $6.09 after taxes, an iced coffee would be $4.19, and hash browns $2.06. If bought individually, these items would set you back $12.34, so by choosing this option, you will save almost 50% off of the menu price. You should be aware that if want to customize the coffee drink, that will cost extra. Choosing almond milk added 30 cents to the total, and swapping it for cold foam was $0.70 extra. However, there is no upcharge for flavor shots and swirls, so mix to your heart's content without squeezing your wallet.
Forgetting about secret menu items
Like skinny jeans and skater skirts, secret coffee menu items had a chokehold on the population in the mid-2010s. As with many secrets, several creatively crafted confidential recipes were spilled to the public. Some became so popular and ubiquitous that they became permanent additions to the menu (looking at you, pink drink). Dunkin' even started recommending its own secret combinations, like a toasted French vanilla (iced coffee, a French vanilla shot, a toasted almond shot, and almond milk). However, once the cat was out of the bag, the thirst for secret items started to wane. As any secret keeper will tell you, it's way less fun if everyone knows about it. However, though the rush of the 2010s is long gone, internet creators and contributors are still creating secret menu items that are definitely worth checking out.
Try something wacky from Dunkin' like a Coco Berry (an iced mocha latte with a blueberry flavor shot) or something more decadent like a caramel coconut crème pie (coffee with milk, a caramel flavor swirl and a coconut flavor shot); the options are endless!