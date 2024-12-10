12 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Drinks At Dunkin'

In the 1998 movie "You've Got Mail," the main character, Joe Fox (played by Tom Hanks), says places like Starbucks (or, in this case, Dunkin') are for indecisive people to make six decisions when buying a cup of coffee and that the complication of your coffee order doesn't just supply you with your perfect cup but also a sense of self.

Whether you believe this philosophical take or not, there's no doubt that ordering coffee (or any drink) from Dunkin' isn't as simple as saying you'd like a regular Joe. There are sizes to consider, temperatures, sweeteners, milk preferences, ice preferences, caffeinated or not — the list goes on and on (to well over 14,000 ways to customize) to ensure that your cup is tailored to your tastes as much as possible.

Of course, when you're rushing in the morning (or any time, really) and just want a caffeine boost or refresher, the amount of choices can be overwhelming. In order to avoid disappointment the next time you make a Dunkin' run, here are 12 mistakes you should avoid.