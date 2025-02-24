13 Expert Tips For Making Delicious Drinks With Kava

Editor's note: While kava is not a controlled substance in the US, precautions should always be taken with unregulated substances. Some countries (like Australia) classify kava as a depressant drug. As with any substance, do your own research before consuming or making your own batch of kava and enjoy it responsibly.

Do you ever wish there was a magical potion that could melt away anxiety? While magic itself may not be on the table, kava might be the next best thing. A traditional beverage made from the root of the Piper methysticum plant, kava has been enjoyed for centuries across the South Pacific for its calming, stress-relieving properties. Unlike alcohol, kava promotes relaxation without impairing cognitive function and is considered a non-addictive alternative to traditional spirits.

Known for its earthy, slightly peppery flavor (Piper methysticum is a member of the pepper family, after all), kava is gaining popularity in the U.S. as a social drink that offers a sense of calm without the hangover. While non-alcoholic kava bars have been springing up across the nation over the past few years, they're still not as widely available as CBD stores, making at-home kava mixology an attractive option for the sober curious.

To help you get started on your kava journey, we consulted two seasoned kava experts: Yhang Quintero, owner and head bartender of Wildcrafters (Jacksonville's first kava bar), and Cameron George, founder of non-alcoholic beverage company, TRU KAVA. Quintero's innovative approach to kava mixology and George's deep knowledge of kava sourcing and health benefits make their combined advice invaluable for anyone looking to elevate their kava expertise. No matter where you are on your journey, these tips for making delicious drinks with kava will help you craft the perfect cocktail for an enjoyable and soothing experience.