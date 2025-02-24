13 Expert Tips For Making Delicious Drinks With Kava
Editor's note: While kava is not a controlled substance in the US, precautions should always be taken with unregulated substances. Some countries (like Australia) classify kava as a depressant drug. As with any substance, do your own research before consuming or making your own batch of kava and enjoy it responsibly.
Do you ever wish there was a magical potion that could melt away anxiety? While magic itself may not be on the table, kava might be the next best thing. A traditional beverage made from the root of the Piper methysticum plant, kava has been enjoyed for centuries across the South Pacific for its calming, stress-relieving properties. Unlike alcohol, kava promotes relaxation without impairing cognitive function and is considered a non-addictive alternative to traditional spirits.
Known for its earthy, slightly peppery flavor (Piper methysticum is a member of the pepper family, after all), kava is gaining popularity in the U.S. as a social drink that offers a sense of calm without the hangover. While non-alcoholic kava bars have been springing up across the nation over the past few years, they're still not as widely available as CBD stores, making at-home kava mixology an attractive option for the sober curious.
To help you get started on your kava journey, we consulted two seasoned kava experts: Yhang Quintero, owner and head bartender of Wildcrafters (Jacksonville's first kava bar), and Cameron George, founder of non-alcoholic beverage company, TRU KAVA. Quintero's innovative approach to kava mixology and George's deep knowledge of kava sourcing and health benefits make their combined advice invaluable for anyone looking to elevate their kava expertise. No matter where you are on your journey, these tips for making delicious drinks with kava will help you craft the perfect cocktail for an enjoyable and soothing experience.
Start with a high-quality kava
To enjoy a quality kava experience, you should start with the basics. The first step is sourcing high-quality kava, as the taste, potency, and overall experience can vary significantly depending on the product. Opt for reputable kava varieties, which are known for their smooth effects and superior safety profile. High-quality kava products often undergo third-party testing to ensure purity and safety. Always look for transparency from the brand regarding additional testing, quality control, and the kavalactone content (the kava version of an alcohol-by-volume measurement).
You'll also want to consider convenience. Ready-to-drink kava is an excellent option for those looking to skip the traditional, time-consuming preparation process. According to Cameron George, ready-to-drink kavas "eliminate the need for complex preparation and provide a consistent and enjoyable experience." He suggests finding a brand like TRU KAVA that offers a carbonated, ready-to-drink beverage that doesn't require anything more than popping the lid. The natural effervescence not only enhances the flavor but also makes for a lighter, smoother sip. Whether you go the ready-to-drink route or simply stick with a high-quality pure product, starting with a reliable, well-crafted kava ensures that your drink will be both delicious and effective, setting the stage for a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Try kava on its own
Before you start experimenting with kava cocktail making, it's essential to give straight kava a chance so you know what you're working with. Kava is known for its distinct bitter and earthy taste, which could be compared to the herbaceous undertones of gin, though it carries a heavier, more grounding quality. This bold flavor can be an acquired taste, but appreciating it in its pure form will help you better balance and complement it when mixing drinks later on. When trying kava on its own, you might notice a slight numbing sensation on your tongue, but that's to be expected due to kava's naturally occurring anesthetic properties. But don't worry; this sensation is hardly noticeable when sipping kava in a cocktail.
Yhang Quintero highly suggests starting with the pure kava. He says, "While it's a little bitter and earthy, it will give you a better idea of its effects and it's a great way to start creating a healthy relationship with its spirit." Unlike alcohol, kava offers a calming, non-intoxicating experience, promoting relaxation without impairing your judgment. Familiarizing yourself with how kava makes you feel will guide you in tailoring your cocktails to achieve the desired effects, whether you're aiming for a mellow evening or a lively night out. Starting with the basics not only enhances your appreciation for kava but also sharpens your skills when it's time to get creative behind the bar.
Keep kava cold
If there's one thing both of our kava experts can agree on, it's that keeping the drink cold is paramount to creating delicious kava cocktails. The naturally bitter, earthy flavor of kava can be intense for some, especially when served at room temperature. However, chilling kava helps to soften those sharp notes, making the drink smoother and more enjoyable. In layman's terms: cold kava just tastes better. The cool temperature balances out kava's strong, peppery undertones, allowing the more subtle flavors to shine through, whether you're sipping it straight or mixing it into a creative concoction.
Cameron George recommends always serving kava cocktails extra chilled. "Pour it over crushed or cubed ice in a highball glass for a crisp, refreshing experience," he says, adding that the chilled temperature not only improves the taste but also gives kava drinks a satisfying finish — perfect for hot days or relaxing evenings. While serving kava cold is a must-try tip for making delicious drinks, Yhang Quintero warns not to leave the bottle in the fridge indefinitely. "While kava itself won't go bad in the fridge," he says, "the longer it sits, the less potent it is and also the more bitter the taste."
Use sparkling water for a crisp, refreshing drink
Now that we've got the basics covered, it's time to start experimenting. One of the simplest ways to start elevating your kava cocktail game is to simply add a dash of sparkling water. Much like how tonic water enhances a simple gin and tonic, sparkling water lightens the texture of kava, making it more refreshing and approachable — an especially important step if you're working with concentrated or non-carbonated kava. The bubbles help mellow out kava's natural bitterness, creating a crisper, more balanced drink that's perfect for casual sipping.
Cameron George swears by this method. He explains that adding sparkling water will "lighten the texture and make it more effervescent. This creates a lively, social-friendly drink." Those bubbles not only improve the flavor but also add a fun, fizzy element that makes kava feel like a more traditional cocktail, just without the alcohol. You can take this simple base even further by incorporating fresh citrus — like a twist of lime or lemon — to brighten the flavor, or by adding herbs like mint for an extra layer of freshness.
Follow a formula
Now it's time to get really creative. When it comes to mixing your own kava cocktails, the possibilities are endless, which can feel a little overwhelming if you're not sure where to start. Fortunately, Yhang Quintero has a foolproof formula for crafting delicious kava drinks every time. According to the kava mixologist, you only need three key components to create the perfect cocktail: "2 parts kava, 1 part sweet, and 1 part tart." This simple 2-1-1 ratio ensures a beautifully balanced sip, harmonizing kava's natural bitterness with complementary, palate-pleasing flavors.
The beauty of this method is that it offers both structure and flexibility, giving you the confidence to experiment with different ingredients while maintaining a solid flavor foundation. For sweetness, you can use options like honey, agave syrup, or flavored simple syrups, while tartness can come from fresh citrus zest or more exotic ingredients like pomegranate juice. Hot tip: use a citrus squeezer to easily extract juice from a whole pomegranate. The combination balances kava's earthy, peppery notes and creates a dynamic yet enjoyable drink.
Pair kava with natural citrus flavors
As we've already alluded to, citrus is a key ingredient in creating beautifully balanced kava cocktails. The bright, tangy flavors of fresh citrus work wonders in offsetting kava's naturally bitter taste. "Kava pairs exceptionally well with lemon, lime, and grapefruit," Cameron George advises. "The acidity helps balance its earthy notes while enhancing its refreshing quality." In other words, citrus doesn't just mask kava's bitterness but rather it elevates the drink by adding a zesty, invigorating layer that complements kava's grounding effects.
Lime juice is often the go-to, offering a sharp, clean bite that brightens up any kava cocktail. Lemon and orange both provide a slightly sweeter, more mellow acidity, while grapefruit introduces a unique balance of tartness and subtle bitterness that adds depth to the drink. You can even combine different citrus fruits for more complex flavors. Beyond just juice, consider using citrus zest to add aromatic oils, or slices and wedges as garnishes to make your drink visually appealing. Whether you're sticking to a simple mix or experimenting with more elaborate recipes, incorporating citrus is an easy way to ensure your kava cocktails are flavorful, balanced, and incredibly refreshing.
Include a fat
Looking to enhance both the flavor and efficacy of your kava cocktail? According to Yhang Quintero, it's as easy as adding naturally-occurring fat into your recipe. "Use a fat-dense ingredient such as coconut cream or even milk to work as a binder for the kavalactones," Quintero suggests. "It will help increase the time of the effects and it might even make it feel a little more potent."
So let's break this down. Kavalactones are the active compounds found in kava roots that give the beverage its soothing psychoactive effects. These compounds are also fat-soluble, which means that they dissolve better in fatty substances than in water. By adding fat-dense ingredients like coconut cream, nut milk, or even a splash of full-fat dairy, you're helping your body absorb these compounds more effectively. The result? A smoother, creamier drink with potentially stronger and longer-lasting effects.
Beyond enhancing efficacy, these ingredients also add rich, velvety textures and flavors that complement kava's earthy profile. Coconut cream brings tropical flair, while alternative milk like almond, oat, or cashew can introduce subtle nutty undertones. Try crafting a kava latte or a non-alcoholic twist on a piña colada to elevate both taste and relaxation in your next kava creation.
Keep it moving
Unlike highly filtered traditional spirits, kava is a fairly simple, unrefined beverage made from the liquid extracted from dried and pulverized roots of the Piper methysticum plant. When prepared from scratch, kava has a texture similar to loose-leaf tea, with tiny particles of ground plant root suspended in the liquid. While these minute particles are usually undetectable when sipping, they can settle at the bottom of your glass if the drink is left undisturbed for too long. This settling not only alters the texture but can also affect the overall potency, as the kavalactones — the active compounds responsible for kava's calming effects — may concentrate at the bottom.
Yhang Quintero offers a simple solution: "Make sure to constantly shake or stir your kava drinks to prevent it from settling to the bottom of your glass." This can be as effortless as giving your drink a swirl with a straw or swizzle stick between sips to keep the flavors and potency consistent. Of course, this rule mostly applies to drinks concocted with house-made kava. Bottled, ready-to-drink spirits are typically more highly filtered and won't need quite as much attention — though it doesn't hurt to give your kava cocktail a stir as you sip to keep the mixture well balanced.
Garnish like a pro
Just because you're skipping the alcohol doesn't mean your kava cocktails can't look and feel just as festive as any celebratory drink. In fact, presentation plays a huge role in elevating the overall drinking experience. Cameron George suggests adding simple but eye-catching garnishes like fresh mint leaves, edible flowers, or citrus twists to give your kava cocktails a vibrant, polished look. "A well-garnished kava cocktail enhances both the aesthetic and aromatic experience," he explains.
Garnishes do more than just make your drink Instagram-worthy. The addition of fragrant herbs and colorful produce engages your senses, adding layers of aroma and visual appeal that make each sip that much more enjoyable. Commonly found fresh herbs like mint or basil provide a refreshing scent that complements kava's earthy notes, while citrus twists release fragrant oils that brighten the drink's peppery profile. Edible flowers, such as hibiscus or lavender, add a pop of color and a touch of elegance, perfect for making your non-alcoholic creation feel extra special.
Incorporate adaptogens for an extra boost
If relaxation is your ultimate goal, try sprucing up your kava cocktails with adaptogens to help you achieve a deeper sense of calm. Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body manage stress and promote balance, making them a perfect complement to kava's calming effects. Cameron George recommends this approach: "Enhance your kava cocktail by adding ingredients like ashwagandha, maca, rhodiola, or CBD for a deeper relaxation effect without drowsiness and an extra mood lift at the same time."
Ashwagandha, known for reducing cortisol levels and promoting calmness, pairs well with kava to help ease anxiety and stress. Maca, on the other hand, is a root with some energy-boosting properties that can balance kava's sedative effects, offering a more uplifting and mood-enhancing experience. Rhodiola is another adaptogen that helps improve mental clarity and resilience to stress. CBD, like kava, has relaxing properties but without the psychoactive effects of THC, making it a great addition to your kava drinks for a smooth, mellow vibe. Most of these adaptogens can be found in powder or tincture (liquid) form, making them easy to add to just about any kava cocktail recipe. Just make sure to stick to the recommended dose, especially when mixing and matching these powerful herbal remedies.
Use kava as a base for herbal infusions
Kava can even be incorporated into your regular wellness regimen when blended with other traditional herbal remedies. These natural ingredients not only complement kava's earthy flavor but also add their own wellness benefits, creating a more nuanced, health-focused cocktail. Cameron George suggests that you "infuse kava with fresh ginger, turmeric, rhodiola, or lions mane and/or reishi mushrooms for a nuanced, wellness-focused cocktail with added health benefits."
So what are the supposed health benefits of these herbal supplements? Fresh ginger brings a spicy kick to your kava drink while aiding digestion and reducing inflammation — two issues frequently experienced when overindulging in alcohol. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric adds a warm, earthy depth and vibrant golden hue to delicious kava drinks. Rhodiola, though technically an adaptogen, is celebrated for its ability to boost mental clarity and combat fatigue, offering a subtle energy lift that balances kava's calming effects.
For an extra wellness boost, lion's mane mushrooms may support cognitive function and focus, while reishi mushrooms may promote immune health and have anti-depressive properties. Thanks to an increased interest in mushroom medicine in the U.S. in recent years, you can fairly easily source flavorless tinctures or extracts of these fungi to add to your cocktails. By incorporating these traditional herbal remedies into your delicious kava drinks, you'll not only enhance the flavor but also craft a cocktail that supports both body and mind — a perfect combination for mindful, alcohol-free sipping.
Experiment with non-alcoholic cocktail variations
Kava's versatility makes it an excellent substitute for spirits in non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails, offering a relaxing alternative without the sensory impairment. Its earthy, slightly bitter flavor pairs well with a variety of mixers, allowing you to get creative while still enjoying that familiar cocktail vibe. Cameron George suggests, for example, swapping kava for vodka in a non-alcoholic Moscow mule. The combination of peppery kava, spicy ginger beer, and a splash of fresh lime juice creates a refreshing, zesty drink with a calming twist that's perfect for winding down after a long day.
If tropical flavors are more your style, kava can easily replace rum in traditional tipples like the piña colada or mojito. In a kava piña colada, blend kava with coconut cream, pineapple juice, and ice for a creamy, tropical escape that's as soothing as it is delicious. For a mojito-inspired sip, muddle fresh mint leaves with lime juice and a touch of simple syrup, then add kava and top with sparkling water. The result is a light, refreshing drink that delivers the same invigorating flavors without the alcohol. These easy swaps make for tasty, relaxing beverages that also highlight kava's unique ability to fit seamlessly into your favorite cocktail recipes, offering all of the flavor and none of the hangover.
Make your own kava
Once you've mastered mixing delicious drinks with kava, it's time to take things to the next level. Both Cameron George and Yhang Quintero agree that making your own kava from scratch offers the most authentic and rewarding drinking experience. The process is straightforward but requires a bit of patience and a lot of elbow grease. Start by wrapping kava root powder in several layers of cheesecloth or a strainer bag. Then, knead the bundle in a bowl or bucket of cold water, allowing the kavalactones (the compounds responsible for kava's calming effects) to infuse the liquid. Once you've thoroughly kneaded it, strain the mixture to separate the liquid from the root fibers.
For an even smoother drink, Quintero recommends that you "strain it twice to reduce the amount of root fiber residue in the beverage." While this method is time-consuming and labor-intensive, both experts insist the payoff is worth it. "The method provides a deeper connection to kava's cultural roots and a stronger, more potent effect," George explains. If you're feeling adventurous, Quintero suggests putting a twist on tradition by using natural fruit juice instead of water for kneading. This not only enhances the flavor but allows you to craft a signature kava concoction that's uniquely yours.