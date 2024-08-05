Kava Bars Put A Non-Alcoholic Spin On Your Classic Cocktail Establishment

If you're in a big city and you want to go out, you have a few options: You can go for the classic night on the town drinking, enjoying beers, seltzers, and other spirits; you can go to an infused bar or restaurant to feel the mind-bending effects of marijuana or you can go to a Hookah lounge to puff up and chill out; or, you can stop by a kava bar and enjoy a peaceful, ambient setting with a calming drink. But unlike alcohol, marijuana, or tobacco, kava has recently come into the public eye and is a much lesser-known drug. So, what exactly is kava, and why is it so popular?

Kava is a plant from the Pacific Islands that is mixed into a liquid to create a tranquilizing, anxiety-reducing drink. The actual parts of the plant that contain the psychoactive properties are extracted from the Piper methysticum plant and are called kavalactones. Kava has been used by Indigenous cultures for thousands of years for ceremonial and community bonding purposes.

Today, kava bars are dotted around cities, blending in with pubs and bars. Unlike traditional alcoholic bars, though, kava bars are known for being quieter, as they promote community building and genuine conversation, and generally more ambient and "vibe-y." Additionally, many kava bars make it a priority to respect the culture they come from; for example, some bars use bowls that mimic coconuts, an important feature of Pacific Island traditions, while others use the phrase "Bula" when toasting the drink.