The Gouda Cheese Brand You Should Skip At The Grocery Store

The right gouda cheese can deliver nutty, creamy morsels that can instantly upgrade your next grilled cheese sandwich. Spongy in texture when lightly aged, this Dutch cheese can also provide firmer pieces that give way to a toothy crunch when aged to perfection. Whether you're looking to build satisfying meals or assemble an impressive charcuterie board, a well-made gouda deserves a spot on the table.

We set out to taste some of the more common brands of gouda cheese you can find at the grocery store to inform future buying decisions. Unfortunately, one packaged cheese failed to meet our expectations. While store-bought sliced cheese can be convenient to rip open and slap onto a piece of toast, Finlandia's Gouda is lacking in both the flavor and texture departments. The tastes we appreciate in a fine Dutch gouda seem completely skipped over in this product, as samples of these lackluster cheese slices left us wondering whether this was, indeed, gouda at all.