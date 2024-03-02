The Easiest Way To Pair Cheese With Alcohol That Isn't Wine, According To A Cheesemonger

Few foodstuffs can amplify and transform the flavors of cheese quite like alcoholic beverages. That's why cheese boards are so often seen in the company of wine. The fruity, acidic, and tannic bite of wine can be the perfect foil for rich, unctuous cheese, cutting through the fat and developing balance on the palate. But what if wine just isn't on the mind or is altogether unavailable? Is it possible to pair cheese with other spirits to the same effect? Tasting Table spoke with Laura Downey, a cheesemonger and the owner of Fairfield & Greenwich Cheese Company, to get her expert opinion on how to step away from wine and still find a good pairing for cheese.

"Pairing with beer and spirits can be a challenge," Downey explained. "My advice is to match the size of both ... and look for similar flavors. A light lager style beer with a lighter cheese like fresh chèvre or a Brie. A bourbon with something bold and caramel, such as an aged Gouda. And remember, there are no wrong pairings. If you enjoy it, then it is correct!" If you are familiar with the cheeses and spirits that you plan to pair with each other, then you should be set with Downey's advice. If not, though, speak with the cheesemonger and spirits purveyor to get an idea of what flavors dominate your selections.