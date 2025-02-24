Make Mozzarella Sticks Easier Than Ever With One Store-Bought Shortcut
There's no denying how utterly delicious mozzarella sticks are. They're perfect little morsels of melty, gooey cheese with a well-seasoned exterior that always delivers on the crunch factor. Yet, you rarely see people making them from scratch. That's because they're extremely time-consuming to replicate. In fact, it can take over two hours to make classic gooey, stringy mozzarella sticks. Honestly, you're better off buying the frozen version and cooking it in the air fryer. Not only will it take a few minutes to cook, but it's equally as delicious as its homemade counterparts. Plus, you'll still get that satisfying cheese pull. But, if you insist on recreating mozzarella sticks at home, there is a foolproof way to make them in mere minutes: Simply skip the breading and use puff pastry dough instead.
Normally to make mozzarella sticks, you coat the cheese in breading, which is responsible for giving mozzarella sticks their signature flavor and crunch, and place them in the freezer for at least two hours to harden. Since puff pastry, not to be confused with phyllo dough, needs to be baked, you can immediately bake these cheesy delights once they're assembled. This switch in ingredients will save you almost an hour and a half in prep time. It will also eliminate the hassle of dedicating a whole area to dredging blocks of mozzarella cheese in seasoned breadcrumbs, flour, and an egg mixture. Plus, you can use store-bought puff pastry. No need to make anything from scratch. Puff pastry will add a buttery, flaky textural experience, while still providing a delectable gooey center and crisp, golden brown exterior.
How to make mozzarella sticks with puff pastry
If you've never used puff pastry before, there are a few tips you need to keep in mind. A common mistake you might make is not knowing how to properly roll out the dough. Another is not knowing the easiest way to prevent your frozen puff pastry from cracking. Once you conquer these obstacles, you're set to make this fun twist on a classic appetizer.
Before you do anything, read the instructions on how to thaw your puff pastry. Once you do that, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When the dough is thawed, lightly flour your work surface and gently roll it out. Then, cut the dough into an equal amount of rectangles. They should all be around the same size. But, depending on what brand of puff pastry you use, you might get 9 to 12 pieces.
Now, place one mozzarella cheese stick in each dough slice and roll them together to create a log shape. Carefully, fold the edges and make sure all the seams are pinched close, so no cheese leaks out. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place each puff pastry, seam side down, on the sheet. With an egg wash, brush the top of each one. If you're feeling adventurous you can sprinkle the top with other cheeses like parmesan.
Bake for roughly 15 minutes or until golden brown. You want the outside to be perfectly flaky while the inside is nice and gooey. While they're cooling, heat up a bowl of traditional marinara or a fruity alternative to the iconic sauce. Bon Appétit!