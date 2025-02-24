Make Mozzarella Sticks Easier Than Ever With One Store-Bought Shortcut

If you've never used puff pastry before, there are a few tips you need to keep in mind. A common mistake you might make is not knowing how to properly roll out the dough. Another is not knowing the easiest way to prevent your frozen puff pastry from cracking. Once you conquer these obstacles, you're set to make this fun twist on a classic appetizer.

Before you do anything, read the instructions on how to thaw your puff pastry. Once you do that, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When the dough is thawed, lightly flour your work surface and gently roll it out. Then, cut the dough into an equal amount of rectangles. They should all be around the same size. But, depending on what brand of puff pastry you use, you might get 9 to 12 pieces.

Now, place one mozzarella cheese stick in each dough slice and roll them together to create a log shape. Carefully, fold the edges and make sure all the seams are pinched close, so no cheese leaks out. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place each puff pastry, seam side down, on the sheet. With an egg wash, brush the top of each one. If you're feeling adventurous you can sprinkle the top with other cheeses like parmesan.

Bake for roughly 15 minutes or until golden brown. You want the outside to be perfectly flaky while the inside is nice and gooey. While they're cooling, heat up a bowl of traditional marinara or a fruity alternative to the iconic sauce. Bon Appétit!