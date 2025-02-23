15 Korean Snacks On Amazon, Ranked By Taste

Like so many Korean imports such as K-pop, Korean fried chicken, "Squid Games," and the (now universally recognized) finger symbol for "I love you," Korea's snack foods enjoy an increasing influence on global culture. And thanks to Amazon, H-Mart, and other Asian groceries, American audiences can test drive the routinely cutely labeled, brightly colored packages seen in K-dramas and on social media.

Like the aisles of American supermarkets, the snack foods of Korean culture inform the everyday delight of on-the-go eating. Deciphering the contents of the inviting bags, boxes, and cartons of Korean snacking items proves as kaleidoscopic as learning another language altogether. So, to assist in translating the most tempting goodies calling out from grocery lanes, I taste-tested 15 chips, crackers, cookies, and other offerings to ensure you don't bring home a dud. Based solely on taste and sustainable craveability, here are over a dozen Korean goodies ranked from least likable to the most likely to wind up in my Amazon cart on the regular.