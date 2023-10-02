Bingsu Is The Creamy Korean Shaved Ice You Should Know

In Western cultures, shaved ice is a simple and refreshing summer treat consisting of fluffy balls of finely crushed ice saturated with brightly colored fruit syrups. They're a lighter, ice-based alternative to milk-based treats like ice cream and frozen yogurt. Bingsu, on the other hand, is the creamy, utterly decadent Korean version of shaved ice that'll force you to abandon all preconceived notions of what shaved ice can be.

You can think of bingsu as the sundae of the shaved ice world: A shareable dessert that uses pillowy, milk-based shaved ice as a foundation for syrups, pastes, and toppings of all kinds. Traditional bingsu, or patbingsu, consists of shaved milk-ice drizzled with condensed milk and topped with a sweet red bean paste. The sweetened condensed milk and milk-based ice create an ultra-creamy, ultra-fluffy consistency. Red bean paste is a common ingredient in Asian desserts, usually stuffed inside of buns, cakes, or mochi.

Bingsu stands and cafes are summer hotspots, with massive menus that are as customizable as ice cream or frozen yogurt shops. You can add any number of syrups, candies, chocolates, fruits, or even scoops of ice cream to the standard milk-infused ice base. Furthermore, shops now blend the shaved ice with flavored milky mixtures like sesame, coffee, matcha, and chocolate.