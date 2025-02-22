14 Luxury Spirits You Can Buy At Total Wine
The good people at Total Wine know how business is done. Having recently taken Costco's place as the top wine retailer in the US, they tell you exactly where in the store — and on which side of the aisle — you can find your desired bottle. Of course, you can also order and get your favorite labels shipped directly to your home.
I took a look at Total Wine's rare and limited range to see what struck the eye of this bartender-turned-writer, and I have to admit that my cart soon exceeded a total of $1,000. So, expect that these luxury spirits are priced accordingly.
My intent here is to walk you through a list of some of the bottles that I found most attractive so I can help you navigate the list and make it easier to decide which of these premium spirits you want to add to your liquor cabinet. All of these are either currently available on Total Wine or have been within the last twelve months as of writing. Cheers!
Green Chartreuse
Chartreuse has somewhat of a mysterious origin and has always aroused curiosity. The liqueur is made by French monks, and its closely guarded secret recipe that includes approximately 130 alpine botanicals is said to be known by a maximum of two friars at any given time. This is one of the most classic yet difficult-to-find spirits in the U.S. today, and it comes in the classic green version and as the slightly milder yellow Chartreuse. Green Chartreuse is a potent (55% ABV) herbal liqueur that's essential for classic cocktails like the last word and naked and famous, but it is also a great addition to hot chocolate. Though it is a great mixer, this herbal spirit is also delicious when sipped neat.
The reason why Chartreuse is experiencing a shortage is actually quite noble. Given that it is manufactured by monks in the monasteries of the Carthusian mountains in southeastern France, their response to the rising demand was to resist the chance to expand as it does not agree with their monastic philosophy. So, when faced with increased demand and greater profits, they've decided to keep current production steady, which has meant that the supply can no longer meet demand. However, when I talked to a bartender in Paris about the situation, he claimed that the limited supply stemmed from France not having great trade relations with the U.S. Regardless, this is a true premium spirit, so pick up a bottle anytime it's available.
Pierre Ferrand Dry Orange Curaçao
Elevate your orange liqueur game with this French liqueur by Maison Ferrand, a French distillery renowned for its adherence to traditional techniques for crafting fine spirits. It is particularly recognized for its Cognac. The label screams pure nostalgia, looking like something straight out of the 19th century.
The owner and master blender of Maison Ferrand is Alexandre Gabriel, who researched over 50 different recipes from the late 19th century in his quest to add dry Curaçao to the ranks of traditional spirits produced by Maison Ferrand. Ferrand's Curaçao is made with barrel-aged, toasted cane sugar and Haitian Laraha orange distillate mixed with a vegetal infusion containing walnut skins and prunes, which is then blended with Ferrand cognac.
Being a true triple sec (French for "triple dry"), the spirit is distilled three different times before it is aged, becoming the liqueur we know and love as Pierre Ferrand. It's hard to find a cocktail connoisseur who doesn't swear by Pierre Ferrand, which is an ideal mix-in for those wishing to elevate their craft cocktails. It is also one you can find on Total Wine for under $40.
WhistlePig
WhistlePig, hailing from Shoreham, Vermont (though most of its rye whisky is sourced from Alberta, Canada) is one of the most sought-after small-batch rye whiskeys on the U.S. market today. This whiskey has a distinctive profile that combines spice, citrus, and vanilla notes. It also packs a punch as it's bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).
Though it does not showcase the typical rye sweetness that you may expect, the nose of this whiskey displays sweeter nuances reminiscent of honey and a faint baked apple aroma. Spice is a powerful element in its palate, and the woody notes of the new American white oak barrels, where the whiskey is aged for ten years, are ever-present.
The finish of this rye is long, with a presence of caramel and warm butterscotch, with a return to honeycomb sweetness. Be sure to buy a bottle ASAP, as the proposed increase in tariffs might affect its price.
Ilegal Añejo Mezcal
Ilegal Añejo is one of the most exciting mezcal brands you can currently find on the market. It's known for its refined notes of dark chocolate, smoky vanilla, and sweet agave and a rich and complex finish. The production is small and artisanal, and all labels, including Añejo, are double distilled and produced using Espadín agave. The business is based in Oaxaca, Mexico, which is known for mezcal production.
The inspiration for the name came from its founder, John Rexer, who initially illegally transported unlabeled Mexican mezcal across the border to stock his Guatemala-based bar Café No Sé. But the greater meaning behind the name is that many of the locals he worked with in Oaxaca had family and friends who had illegally immigrated to the States due to a lack of work opportunities in Oaxaca.
Ilegal Añejo spends 13 months in wood, which is a combination of American and French oak. This long maturation makes it a great option even for those who are not big mezcal fans. The wood tones down the distinctive mezcal smokiness and makes it more approachable. The company is fully owned by Bacardi as of September 2023.
Peerless Small-batch Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey
Small batch Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey from Peerless truly has no match. This is a potent bourbon bottled at a whopping 107 proof that is aged for at least four years. Peerless is based in Louisville, Kentucky and has an impressive history dating back to 1889. The entire production happens on location, including milling, barreling, and all other steps in the process.
This small batch whiskey reveals classic bourbon notes reminiscent of toasted brown sugar and vanilla that are complemented by citrus-like nuances to round off the profile. The potency and strength of this whiskey mean that it won't lose its edge when poured over ice. If served on the rocks, this bourbon might show more spiciness and notes of cacao and dark chocolate. The glass bottle is uniquely designed to mimic the look of a bourbon barrel. The label seems appropriate as this is a cast strength whiskey, which means that it hasn't been toned down and comes straight from the barrel.
Grand Marnier Cuvee de Centenaire
If you're a fan of classic Grand Marnier liqueur — which is a great addition to a classic margarita — you will love this special edition that combines orange liqueur and exceptional XO Cognac. This sophisticated elixir was first introduced in 1927 to mark the 100th anniversary of Maison Grand Marnier. The liqueur displays a nuanced profile dominated by candied orange that is complemented by citrusy, smoky, and spicy notes on the nose and the palate. This bottle won a double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and is designed with the utmost level of taste.
While Marnier's standard orange liqueur is often mixed into cocktails, this one is delicate enough to be tasted neat or on the rocks. Ideally, you want to serve it in a tulip-shaped glass, to give all the aromas some breathing room for expression. This rare, small batch offering comes in at $250 per bottle, but if it lasts you ten years, that's only $25 a year, right?
Johnny Walker Blue Label
For fans of the legendary Johnny Walker Scotch, this bottle is truly 1 in 10,000, as the producers claim. The depth you'll find in the Blue Label is truly unparalleled, packing a lot of complexity in the aromas and the flavor profile. Some typical nuances you can find are sweet and reminiscent of spring blossom, honeycomb, and sweet chocolate, accompanied by classic oak notes, warming spices, and some sweet and zesty fruitiness. Designed in mind for true Scotch enthusiasts, the malts come from such renowned distilleries as Benrinnes, Caol Ila, Cardhu, and Clynelish, with grain whisky courtesy of Cameronbridge and Port Dundas Distillery, which is no longer in operation.
Blue Label, which was initially launched in 1992 as Johnny Walker Oldest, does not specify the age of the whiskey, but some estimate that the maximum age of the whiskey in the blend could be 50 years. This is Johnny Walker's attempt to recreate the flavors of whisky blends characteristic of the early 19th century. Each bottle is numbered and presented in a silk-lined box bearing a certificate of authenticity.
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
This tequila by legendary Don Julio is aged for at least two and a half years, and it brings decadent undertones of chocolate and a whisper of vanilla to an otherwise unmatched experience of sipping. This bottle was released in 2002 to recognize the sixtieth anniversary of Don Julio Gonzalez's initial foray along the path to tequila stardom.
Due to the aging period, the spirit takes on the amber, caramel-yellow hue that is normally associated with añejo tequila. During maturation, the oak casks also impart warm notes of vanilla, smoke, and spice. The bottle itself was designed to mimic the shape of an agave leaf, the aesthetic of which makes it quite possibly one of the most beautiful additions to any liquor cabinet.
It is strongly recommended to enjoy Don Julio 1942 neat or over ice. Serve it in a snifter glass so you can fully experience all the nuanced aromas. Alternatively, Don Julio suggests serving this tequila in a classic Champagne flute, so you might want to try this option as well.
Grand Mayan Extra Añejo
Grand Mayan Extra Añejo is possibly the most unique design you can add to your liquor cabinet, as the bottles that hold this fine spirit are handcrafted and painted by local Mexican artists. Grand Mayan is a rich and layered drink, largely due to the fact that it has been aged for at least three years in old bourbon and cognac barrels. These barrels impart aromas and flavors reminiscent of sweet toasted nuts, butterscotch, roasted agave, and brawny dark chocolate. Expect a hint of spices and a beautiful mouthfeel.
Pair this añejo tequila with chocolate sweets or a cheese plate, and make sure to serve it in a snifter glass so you can get the full grasp of these nuanced aromas. Though this is an amazing sipping tequila, try mixing this into a margarita for what will likely become the most elevated cocktail experience of your life. Grand Mayan is bottled at 40% ABV, and you can get it for around $130 at the time of writing, but always expect the limited quantity warning for this premium spirit.
Kentucky Owl Confiscated Bourbon
Kentucky Owl Confiscated Bourbon is almost as hard to find now as it was when the government seized barrels of this fine spirit during prohibition – hence the Confiscated in its name – but it is certainly worth the effort of tracking it down. Caramel, mesquite banana bread, and notes of dark chocolate dance on the palate of this rare find.
This is another bourbon label with no age declaration. It is sourced from undisclosed distilleries in Kentucky, which makes this label one of the most mysterious bourbons on the market. Despite the secrecy, this bourbon has swept through the competition scene, scoring a whopping 96 points by both Tasting Panel magazine and the International Wine & Spirit Competition, not to mention taking home gold at the TAG Global Spirits Awards.
Kentucky Owl opens up with roasted notes of wood, tobacco, and toffee, with some fruity sweetness and spice. The finish is an equally complex combination of caramel, leather, and warming spices. The elegant balance of these tasting notes makes this either ideal as a sipper or mixed in with classic cocktails like the old fashioned or Manhattan.
Adictivo Extra Añejo Tequila
Adictivo is the perfect tequila sipper to convert anyone who has had bad tequila experiences. Made from 100% blue agave, the tequila is crafted with the utmost care and reverence to ensure that purity is preserved before the spirit is matured in French oak. When it's released, this tequila displays a beautiful medley of spicy and savory tones that will have you coming back for more. The Extra Añejo label is aged for seven years, as opposed to the usual practice where añejo tequilas spend one to three years in barrels.
If you only focus on the visual aspect, this premium tequila stands out among the rest. It is bottled in a unique bottle with a signature twisted shape, while the glass topper is also filled with tequila that you can later pour into the bottle. Adictivo Extra Añejo Tequila was awarded Silver and Gold at the San Diego Spirits Festival in 2017, and it's a great niche addition for any home bar. It's best served neat or on the rocks.
Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon Whiskey
Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon Whiskey is a premium label that received a stellar 99-point rating at the Sunset International Spirits Competition in 2020 and can be distinguished for its distinctive floral and fruity nuances. The mash bill for this whiskey is dominated by white corn sourced from Texas with the addition of red wheat and Canadian malted barley.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about this label is that it is a honey-flavored spirit that stays in the whiskey territory. It does not develop cloying sweetness or liqueur-like characteristics. Garrison Brothers achieve this through a unique process in which bourbon casks are made into blocks that are soaked in local wildflower honey before they are used to infuse the small batch whiskey.
You can expect floral notes reminiscent of elderberry and wildflowers that are rounded with sweet spices and a honey-like backbone. Bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV), this is another example of a great bourbon that won't lose its edge when sipped on the rocks.
Barrell Craft Spirits Private Release Bourbon
Barrell Craft Spirits Private Release Bourbon is one of the premium bourbons that is worth tracking down. This luxurious label sources spirits from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and blends bourbons that have four different age statements. The blend is then rested in bourbon barrels until it attains the desired expression. To make things more interesting, almost no two batches are alike, as each new release uses a new set of base bourbons, thus a completely different recipe. It's so unique that the blend ratios and batch numbers are written by hand on each bottle.
The quality of these spirits is evident in the numerous awards Barrell Craft Spirits has received for the labels that are included in this limited release and the consistently amazing ratings provided by industry professionals for the latest releases. This potent whiskey usually punches above 50% ABV, though the exact alcohol content differs based on the blend.
Herradura Selección Suprema Tequila
This unforgettable tequila is rested for forty-nine months in charred American oak. In 2014, Herradura Selección Suprema swept the awards scene. It won the Gold Medal at the San Francisco Spirits Competition, the Platinum Medal at the Spirits International Prestige Awards, and was named as the Best Extra Añejo Tequila at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.
Herradura is owned by Brown-Forman and is marketed as the first Extra Anẽjo expression in the world. It uses 100% blue Weber agave plants that are descendants of the initial crop laid down by Felix Lopez in 1870 at the estate, which later became known as Casa Herradura. The distillers use only time-honored techniques, yielding a spirit that truly stands apart from the competition.
The unusually long aging of this tequila adds a unique depth, bringing forth formidable aromas of vanilla, cinnamon, citrus, and rose petals. These are joined on the palate by baked apples, tropical fruits, and warm spices that lead to a complex, creamy finish that can only lead to sweet dreams. Like many of the aforementioned rarities, this is yet another spirit that is best served neat or on the rocks and is perfect for special occasions.