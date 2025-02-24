Give Your Caramel Sauce A Fragrant Twist With One Herb

There are enough high-quality and even gourmet caramel sauces on supermarket shelves that you might wonder why anyone would want to mess around with homemade hot sugar. But once you learn the tricks to making caramel sauce at home, you'll find it much more rewarding and dare we say more delicious.

One of the benefits of a homemade sauce is that you can tweak the recipe to match your dessert by experimenting with different flavors. Lavender might not be the first such flavor to spring to mind, but with just the right amount, it will give your caramel sauce a heady floral note to elevate it beyond the everyday.

People can be a little nervous about using lavender in cooking, as a heavy hand will leave you with a dish that tastes like your grandma's soap. But a light touch of lavender is surprisingly versatile, pairing well with citrus fruit, pears, berries, vanilla, and chocolate.